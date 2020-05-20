user icon
Hockenheim could replace Silverstone on new 2020 calendar - report

  Published on 20 May 2020 16:01
  • comments 2
  By: Fergal Walsh

Hockenheim could find itself placed on a revised 2020 race calendar in place of Silverstone, the traditional host of the British Grand Prix.

The prospect of a race being held in the UK this year appears unlikely, as the government plans to place all international arrivals in quarantine for 14 days.

Formula 1 was seeking an exemption from the regulations, however it is believed that the government will not allow the championship to operate under separate rules.

On Tuesday, F1 confirmed that the quarantine measures would mean no races can take place in the country this year

The Daily Mail reports that a decision on the matter is expected within the next 24 hours, and Hockenheim is being lined up as a replacement venue.

The British Grand Prix has been present on the F1 calendar every year since the world championship's inception 70 years ago.

Hockenheim's future in F1 has been in doubt for some time due to financial struggles, with Mercedes becoming the title sponsor of the 2019 race, which was voted by fans as the best F1 race of the 2010s. 

It was reported last month that the venue was open to hosting a race on the 2020 calendar in order to fill up spots. F1 CEO Chase Carey admitted that tracks that did not appear on the original schedule could feature this year.

The Daily Mail reports that F1 is in advanced talks with Hockenheim over an event taking place this year.

Germany has been easing measures of COVID-19 lockdown in recent weeks, with the Bundesliga becoming the first major football league in Europe to resume last Saturday.

Trending news

Replies (0)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,094

    I mean, Silverstone will still be the host of the British GP... They ARE still in Britain... This'd be the German GP moving ahead of the British GP... Unless you mean to imply Germany have altered a few borders as of late while the COVID chrisis overshadowed such advances? ;)

    • + 0
    • May 20 2020 - 17:45
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 396

    Brilliant to see Hockenheim back of course - but not at the expense of a British GP - I have a gut feel the British GP will be ok'd by the authorities today/tomorrow, the Govt minister last night on the daily coronavirus briefing alluded to a decision being imminent. Starting to feel like they might just get 10+ races in the season......

    • + 0
    • May 21 2020 - 09:37

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

