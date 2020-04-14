Chip Ganassi Racing fires Kyle Larson for using racial slur

Chip Ganassi Racing has announced that it has officially severed ties with Kyle Larson after the 27-year-old used a racial slur while competing on iRacing last week.
The Californian-born racer blurted out the 'n-word' while in a lobby competing against fellow professional drivers around the Monza Circuit.
After stating the racist remark, Larson was swiftly reminded by fellow drivers in the race that he was being heard by all those in the lobby and the audience who were watching streams.
On Monday, NASCAR and CGR both announced that it had suspended Larson, with Ganassi now affirming that it has fired him following the incident.
A statement from the team reads: “After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson.
“As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization.
“As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.”
Larson had already lost the backing of two major sponsors McDonald's and Credit One Banking following the incident.
He has since apologised for his actions via an online post on social media.
Pistonhead
Posts: 343
Good for the team - will this example have lasting effects?
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,233
Lasting effects like what? It's not like people in America don't get fired all the time for some silly thing thay said or tweeted as far as 20 years ago. This is par for the course. In the meantime, I hope that instead of dicking around with flashy bullshit and scapegoats, that something actually gets done about racial inequality. Probably not in my lifetime though.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,233
What he said was offensive, no doubt. But it still strikes me as an over-reaction. But I also understand why he will probably lose all his sponsorship and contracts. The U.S. has a properly racist past. Some of the legacy of racism is still present in society. Unfortunately, instead of addressing the real problem, people get caught up in fighting petty battles and drawing as much attention to them as possible to portray the "right" image.
As far as I know, Kyle use a racial slur in the same way comedians use racial slurs. It's edgy, it's irreverent, it's also not intended to be racist. Intent matters. That's why we differentiate between murder from manslaughter.
I think what Kyle said was offensive. But I doubt it ranks in the top 10 of most offensive things friends say to each other in private. This was supposed to be a private conversation, expressed as a joke to a non-black individual.
But, I get why he got fired. Each of his sponsors and employers probably would have gotten boycotted by the overly sensitive crowd with lots of extra time to tweet.