NASCAR suspends Larson following racial slur incident

NASCAR suspends Larson following racial slur incident

  • Published on 13 Apr 2020 17:34
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

NASCAR has announced that it has suspended Kyle Larson following his racial slur incident from Sunday night.

The Californian-born racer, who was part of the Drive for Diversity programme due to his Japanese background, said the 'n-word' while racing with fellow drivers on iRacing.

MORENASCAR's Kyle Larson caught saying racial slur during livestream

"We are extremely disappointed by what Kyle said last night during an iRacing Event," read a statement from his team, Chip Ganassi Racing.

"The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. As of this moment we are suspending Kyle without pay while we work through this situation with all appropriate parties."

CGR's comments were soon followed up by an official statement from NASCAR, who announced the indefinite suspension of Larson.

It reads: “Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Larson has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR following his use of a racial slur on a live stream during an iRacing event Sunday night.

“The behavioural penalty NASCAR issued Monday cited Sections 12.1 (General Procedures) and 12.8 (NASCAR Member Conduct Guidelines) of the official Rule Book.

“NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event.

“Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”

Section 12.8.1e of NASCAR's Rule Book states;

“Member actions that could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension, or termination:

Public statement and/or communication that criticises, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, colour, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

Replies (3)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,231

    *sarcasm enabled*
    Well, I'm sure Americans will handle this in a mature fashion and not turn it into a political circus of self-righteousness.
    *sarcasm disabled*

    I think for many Americans the way to make up for the real injustices and abuses of the past is by blowing out of proportion extremely minor offenses and then patting themselves in the back for being so good to minorities. This also serves as distraction from the real issues like... the thousands of properly/openly racist Nascar fans, or the almost complete lack of diversity in Nascar (any diversity, not just racial).

    • + 2
    • Apr 13 2020 - 20:59
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 343

    Had no choice, it's the year 2020 and the silly boy should have known better. Its casual lines like this that perpetuate bias and discrimination even today. He should also be fined and made to do society service for a spell to regain his licence.

    • + 0
    • Apr 13 2020 - 22:29
  • denis1304

    Posts: 264

    Part of "Drive for Diversity programe"... hire him back as a racist LOL

    • + 0
    • Apr 14 2020 - 07:48
    • 2GRX7

      Posts: 89

      Yeah-I don't get it?!!! Elaborate this joke please...

      • + 0
      • Apr 14 2020 - 17:24
    • denis1304

      Posts: 264

      @2GRX7 He was included in "Drive for Diversity" programe as someone with Japanese background, now that he is racist, include him back in the same "Drive for Diversity" programe as a racist... Premise of the joke being racists are sadly part of the society.
      I know, it's a thinker

      • + 0
      • Apr 14 2020 - 20:54

