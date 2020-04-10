Zandvoort: 'Unthinkable' to host 2020 event behind closed doors

The return of the Dutch Grand Prix should be celebrated as a party and it is “unthinkable” for it to be held behind closed doors, affirms the race's sporting director Jan Lammers.

2020 is set to see F1's comeback to the Netherlands for the first time since 1985, however its original date of early May has been banished due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is not yet certain when, or if, the Dutch Grand Prix will be held in 2020 - but if it goes ahead, organisers are keen for it to do so with packed grandstands.

MORE: 19-race season possible with July start - Brawn | Lammers: Why not hold F1 races on Tuesday or Wednesday?

“A race without fans is an unthinkable scenario,” Lammers told Autosport. “If you have a race, is has to be without compromise. You have to be able te celebrate.

“For us it’s about the return of Formula 1 after 35 years. That should be a great party that you want to celebrate with everyone.”

However, the circuit may have to reconsider its mindset if it receives a formal request from F1 regarding no fans in the stands.

“If we’re being asked that question, we will have seriously think about it,” Lammers added.

“A race without fans is not something we want to think about until we’re being asked that question. Fortunately that hasn’t happened yet. As far as we’re concerned though, it’s just not possible."