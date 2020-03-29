user icon
Coulthard: F1 races could soon start without spectators

  • Published on 29 Mar 2020 12:57
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

David Coulthard believes that Formula 1 races could return in the near future amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The opening eight races of the 2020 F1 season have been affected by COVID-19, with two events (in Australia and Monaco) being cancelled altogether.

The Bahrain Grand Prix, which was set to take place last weekend, was planning to go ahead with its event behind closed doors before it was postponed altogether.

F1 is not set to see a race event until mid-June at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Coulthard stating that sporting events can still go ahead without attending fans, unlike other public gatherings such as music concerts.

"I really believe that sporting events will return much faster than concerts and other events that attract a lot of people, so the races will start again soon,” he told Ziggo Sport. “I think the Grand Prix will take place without spectators in the stands soon.”

Included in the postponed races were the Vietnam and Dutch Grands Prix, with the latter expected to see major crowds in support of Max Verstappen.

While Coulthard believes that the races later in the year will have fans in the grandstands, he affirms that the race in The Netherlands will still be successful regardless of the attendance.

“The races will be held with the public in the last part of the season. Even if there are no fans, I think the Dutch Grand Prix will be successful.

“It is a pity that the race did not take place on the scheduled dates because of this. Everyone was eagerly awaiting such a race and I hope they can set a specific date. Everything that happens reminds the world that we should be careful."

Replies (5)

  • essaouira311

    Posts: 62

    No wonder why you have always been one of the silliest things in racing....

    • + 1
    • Mar 29 2020 - 14:50
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,224

      What's so silly about what he said?

      • + 0
      • Mar 29 2020 - 23:02
    • essaouira311

      Posts: 62

      @ajpennypacker Do you think spectators are the ONLY problem? Which means, the crews, the officials, etc. are NOT small crowds prone to spreading the virus? C'me on... Just think twice....

      • + 0
      • Mar 30 2020 - 17:40
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,994

    Thought is nice, but they'll still be far more than 500 people on-board, so it'll be a heaven for infectuous substances.

    • + 1
    • Mar 30 2020 - 13:56
  • greatbigdong

    Posts: 7

    Considering many countries have already closed borders to foreigners and there are more countries going to do the same in coming weeks/months - I simply don't see how what he is saying is possible.

    • + 0
    • Mar 31 2020 - 01:39

