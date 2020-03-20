Carey: F1 teams won't have to agree to new calendar

Formula 1 teams will not have to agree to calendar reschedule for the 2020 season, says F1's CEO Chase Carey.

The opening seven races of the 2020 campaign have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with six of them announcing a postponed event.

The Monaco Grand Prix became the first event to announce that its race in 2020 would not go ahead, as it can't find a suitable weekend to host F1 later in the year.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, the unpredictable nature of the pandemic means it is extremely difficult to predict when, and if, the 2020 season can get underway.

The first scheduled race is now in Baku in June. Should F1 and the FIA decide on an alternate calender to play out the season, teams will not have to agree on the matter.

“At the meeting there was full support for the plans to reschedule as many of the postponed races as possible as soon as it is safe to do so,” read a statement.

“Formula 1 and the FIA will now work to finalise a revised 2020 calendar and will consult with the teams, but as agreed at the meeting the revised calendar will not require their formal approval.

“This will give us the necessary flexibility to agree revised timings with affected race promoters and to be ready to start racing at the right moment.”