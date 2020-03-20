user icon
Carey: F1 teams won't have to agree to new calendar

Carey: F1 teams won't have to agree to new calendar

  • Published on 20 Mar 2020 15:28
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 teams will not have to agree to calendar reschedule for the 2020 season, says F1's CEO Chase Carey.

The opening seven races of the 2020 campaign have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with six of them announcing a postponed event.

The Monaco Grand Prix became the first event to announce that its race in 2020 would not go ahead, as it can't find a suitable weekend to host F1 later in the year.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, the unpredictable nature of the pandemic means it is extremely difficult to predict when, and if, the 2020 season can get underway.

MORE2021 F1 technical regulations postponed until 2022

The first scheduled race is now in Baku in June. Should F1 and the FIA decide on an alternate calender to play out the season, teams will not have to agree on the matter.

“At the meeting there was full support for the plans to reschedule as many of the postponed races as possible as soon as it is safe to do so,” read a statement.

“Formula 1 and the FIA will now work to finalise a revised 2020 calendar and will consult with the teams, but as agreed at the meeting the revised calendar will not require their formal approval.

“This will give us the necessary flexibility to agree revised timings with affected race promoters and to be ready to start racing at the right moment.”

Replies (2)

  • essaouira311

    Posts: 62

    Ho! Ho!
    You still think there will be a championship this year?

    • + 0
    • Mar 21 2020 - 02:18
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,994

      One way or another there will be, methinks. Just not what we were hoping for.

      • + 0
      • Mar 21 2020 - 09:00

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

