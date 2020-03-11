user icon
Third Formula E race cancelled due to coronavirus

Third Formula E race cancelled due to coronavirus

  • Published on 11 Mar 2020 09:08
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The inaugural Jakarta ePrix has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has been confirmed.

It is the third race that has been called off due to the outbreak, with Sanya and Rome seeing their events impacted.

The Jakarta round in Indonesia was originally scheduled to take place on June 6th as the eighth round of the 2019/20 season.

Formula E says it is monitoring the situation closely along with relevant authorities and the Organising Committee of the Jakarta E-Prix as it seeks a possible replacement date.

FE's full statement reads: 

A statement issued by FE read: "As instructed by the governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan - and in consultation together with Formula E, the FIA, Ikatan Motor Indonesia (IMI) and the Organising Committee of the Jakarta E-Prix (OC) - it will no longer be possible to race in Jakarta on the scheduled date of June 6, 2020.

"Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the escalating number of cases in Indonesia and Jakarta, the decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action, to protect the health and safety of championship participants, staff and spectators.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely with the relevant authorities and the Organising Committee of the Jakarta E-Prix, in order to assess the possibilities of rescheduling the race at a later date."

Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo affirmed that the series is looking to sort alternatives to ensure there is a high number of races on the 2020 calendar.

“With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in countries where Formula E currently has events scheduled to be held,“ he said, “we are evaluating contingency plans to lessen the potential impact of coronavirus and maintain the highest possible number of races on the calendar for season six.

“It is a fluid situation, developing on a daily basis and we remain realistic and flexible in our approach to alternative options, which will be communicated in due course.

“These include adding double-headers to existing events, using permanent facilities and racing behind closed doors if necessary and advised to do so by local authorities in any given location.”

