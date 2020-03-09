user icon
Carey criticises Ecclestone's 'complaining' management of F1

  • Published on 09 Mar 2020 14:54
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Current Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has criticised the way the sport was run by Bernie Ecclestone prior to the takeover by Liberty Media in 2017, saying that people only complained and weren't ready to try to fix any of the sport's problems.

Carey used aspects such as the introduction of the V6 turbo hybrid engines in 2014 and the dropping spectator attendances at races as examples that those in charge of the sport had become too negative.

"The sport had gotten a little too critical of itself," Carey told Autosport. "Crapping on the engines, Bernie saying 'I wouldn't buy a ticket', It's complaining, not fixing.

"People complained about (the V6 hybrid engines), but they weren't doing anything about it. There were problems but there wasn't enough action to address the problems - like the costs.

"Usually in life, if you've got issues, you fix them. I do think the issue with things like costs got to a place that should have been dealt with before.

"There were things that the sport needed to get on top of that it hasn't. I think the sport probably did not organise itself."

No interest in F1 because it 'wasn't doing what it needed to'

Carey went on to explain that new rules and implications brought in by Liberty Media, such as the major rules overhaul for 2021, would help address the things within the sport that needed addressing and generate more interest.

He believes that this is where the sport had failed in the past but remained hopeful that the different changes can bring a lasting effect for Formula 1.

"There were questions about the promoter side of our business, and I think the strength of that has been indicated and been a real positive," Carey added.

"I think the strength is first and foremost just demand, realistically. We have the good fortune of having a lot more demand than supply for races.

"We want to be selective and we want long-term partnerships, but that has been positive. The interest that is there wasn't being tapped into because the sport wasn't doing things that you need it to do."

Replies (7)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,210

    Ecclestone is utterly irrelevant. He became obsolete maybe 15 years before he was properly kicked out. An asshole of a man, a whiner, a proper wanker. So glad he's gone. The sport is so much better off without him.

    • + 2
    • Mar 9 2020 - 22:59
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 1,123

      Just another fat cat billionaire who says and does whatever he feels like. Trying to stay relevant in F1 by stirring things up instead of doing anything positive.

      • + 1
      • Mar 10 2020 - 01:02
    • Kean

      Posts: 647

      "An asshole of a man, a whiner, a proper wanker." That made me laugh, likely the most apt and funny thing I'll read all day. Also, that wanker has said that he thinks Putin should run all of Europe. So yeah, proper wanker.

      • + 2
      • Mar 10 2020 - 08:21
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 303

      Ha ha ha. I agree to a point, he did however oversee the sport from dangerous beginnings to a safer sport we see today - it's not all bad.

      • + 0
      • Mar 10 2020 - 11:11
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,962

      No doubt, there is a reason for why I tend to refer to him as "Äckelstone". ;) IMO, Liberty has done a lot of good for F1.

      • + 1
      • Mar 10 2020 - 17:35
    • 2GRX7

      Posts: 87

      Don't know...thinking it was Max Mosley that spear-headed safety initiatives in F1- Ecclestone. I think he had no choice but to go along with it.

      • + 0
      • Mar 10 2020 - 17:55
  • Sparky1

    Posts: 15

    Ram hit the nail on the head. I think Carey might be fine for a VP position for broadcasting the racing. As CEO of a racing series he is out of his league.

    • + 0
    • Mar 10 2020 - 21:03

