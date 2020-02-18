user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Follow pre-season testing with GPToday.net

Follow pre-season testing with GPToday.net

  • Published on 18 Feb 2020 14:12
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The 2020 Formula 1 world championship is just around the corner, with teams first taking part in pre-season testing in Barcelona.

As ever, GPToday.net will be providing live coverage from the tests, which includes text commentary and a live timing wall to keep you up to date with the developments. 

All ten teams will take part in the six days of running, which are spread across two weeks.

 

Test day
 		 Date
 
Test 1, Day 1
 		 19th February 2020
 
Test 1, Day 2
 		 20th February 2020
 
Test 1, Day 3
 		 21st February 2020
 
Test 2, Day 1
 		 26th February 2020
 
Test 2, Day 2
 		 27th February 2020
 
Test 3, Day 3
 		 28th February 2020
 


Two teams are yet to officially unveil their 2020 cars. Alfa Romeo and Haas will take to the Barcelona pit lane on Wednesday morning to showcase their new challengers.

While testing provides clues as to the pecking order for the coming season, little should be read into the timing screens at the end of each day.

In 2019, Mercedes didn't top the timesheets in a single day of testing, but was unchallenged on its way to a sixth consecutive constructors' championship.
 

2019 pre-season testing results

Test
 		 Team
 		 Driver
 		 Lap Time
 
Test 1, Day 1
 		 Ferrari
 		 Sebastian Vettel
 		 1:18.161
 
Test 1, Day 2
 		 Ferrari
 		 Charles Leclerc
 		 1:18.247
 
Test 1, Day 3
 		 Toro Rosso
 		 Daniil Kvyat
 		 1:17.704
 
Test 1, Day 4
 		 Renault
 		 Nico Hulkenberg
 		 1:17.393
 
       
Test 2, Day 1
 		 McLaren
 		 Lando Norris
 		 1:17.709
 
Test 2, Day 2
 		 McLaren
 		 Carlos Sainz
 		 1:17.144
 
Test 2, Day 3
 		 Ferrari
 		 Charles Leclerc
 		 1:16.231
 
Test 2, Day 4
 		 Ferrari
 		 Sebastian Vettel
 		 1:16.221
 


We look forward to providing you with all the pre-season information that you need ahead of what is set to be a tantalising season of Formula 1. 

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar