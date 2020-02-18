Follow pre-season testing with GPToday.net

The 2020 Formula 1 world championship is just around the corner, with teams first taking part in pre-season testing in Barcelona.

As ever, GPToday.net will be providing live coverage from the tests, which includes text commentary and a live timing wall to keep you up to date with the developments.

All ten teams will take part in the six days of running, which are spread across two weeks.

Test day

Date

Test 1, Day 1

19th February 2020

Test 1, Day 2

20th February 2020

Test 1, Day 3

21st February 2020

Test 2, Day 1

26th February 2020

Test 2, Day 2

27th February 2020

Test 3, Day 3

28th February 2020





Two teams are yet to officially unveil their 2020 cars. Alfa Romeo and Haas will take to the Barcelona pit lane on Wednesday morning to showcase their new challengers.

While testing provides clues as to the pecking order for the coming season, little should be read into the timing screens at the end of each day.

In 2019, Mercedes didn't top the timesheets in a single day of testing, but was unchallenged on its way to a sixth consecutive constructors' championship.



2019 pre-season testing results

Test

Team

Driver

Lap Time

Test 1, Day 1

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel

1:18.161

Test 1, Day 2

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

1:18.247

Test 1, Day 3

Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat

1:17.704

Test 1, Day 4

Renault

Nico Hulkenberg

1:17.393

Test 2, Day 1

McLaren

Lando Norris

1:17.709

Test 2, Day 2

McLaren

Carlos Sainz

1:17.144

Test 2, Day 3

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

1:16.231

Test 2, Day 4

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel

1:16.221





We look forward to providing you with all the pre-season information that you need ahead of what is set to be a tantalising season of Formula 1.