How does the 2020 Mercedes F1 livery compare to 2019?

On Monday, Mercedes launched its livery for the 2020 season at an event where it announced a multi-year partnership deal with Ineos.
The livery keeps in theme with the silver that the Brackley squad has used over the last decade, but includes a spot of red as part of its deal with the chemicals company.
In the short demonstration below, you can view the minor changes Mercedes has made to its livery for the 2020 season.
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
