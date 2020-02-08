Zandvoort provides update on circuit construction ahead of 2020 Dutch GP

The Zandvoort Circuit has provided its latest update on the construction of the track ahead of the 2020 Dutch Grand Prix.

The European venue returns to the Formula 1 calendar for the first time in 35 years, with a sold-out weekend expected. The track is set to host the fifth round of the 2020 F1 season, however this may change should any alterations be made to the Chinese Grand Prix.

Construction work has been underway at Zandvoort over the last number of weeks to improve the standard of the circuit as it prepares to host F1 cars again.

New FIA safety fences have been placed at Turn 7, as well as a new wall. The placing of asphalt is being carried out around the venue, including in the paddock behind the pit garages.

Zandvoort outlined that several rollers were used on the base layers of Arie Luyendykbocht, the final corner that will have banking of 18 degrees.

The final layer of asphalt at the aforementioned curve will be layed down "soon".

Turn 3, named Hugenholtzbocht, was also asphalted and is equipped with progressive banking with a new gravel trap and run-off area on the outside of the corner.

De Groot Vroomshoop, in collaboration with Volker Wessels, has constructed a new medical centre, which rests near the inside of Arie Luyendykbocht.

The 2020 Dutch Grand Prix is set to take place on May 3rd.