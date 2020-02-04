user icon
Fate of 2020 F1 Chinese GP to be discussed this week

Fate of 2020 F1 Chinese GP to be discussed this week

  Published on 04 Feb 2020
  • comments 0
  By: Harry Mattocks

The fate of the Chinese Grand Prix will be decided this Wednesday, as Formula 1 teams will talk to each other at a Strategy Group to discuss the recent coronavirus outbreak in the country. 

The coronavirus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in China, has spread around the nation and worldwide. It has been labelled as a world health emergency by the World Health Organisation, with many sporting events in China either postponed or cancelled. 

A notable cancellation was the upcoming Formula E race in Sanya on March 21st, fuelling speculation that the Formula 1 race will also be cancelled. 

Christian Horner was asked by Autosport whether he was comfortable sending his employees to China in the midst of the outbreak. The Red Bull boss had this to say: "At the moment we couldn't send anyone because they couldn't get there.

"Look, the FIA is the regulator, the Liberty is the promoter. They are responsible for the health and wellbeing of not just the drivers in F1, but all the staff, and all of the travelling members of the media.

"And I'm sure they'll take the necessary due diligence before making any commitment about either delaying or postponing or cancelling the race. So we have to trust their judgement and their knowledge.

"But of course we keep a very close eye on the situation which will be on the agenda on Wednesday's strategy meeting where we will get the next update."

One rumoured solution to the problem would be for the race to swap dates with the Russian GP, but the organisers in Sochi have been quite vocal in disagreeing with this possibility. They said: "The date for the 2020 Russian GP was set in October last year and isn't changing."

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

