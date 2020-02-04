Fate of 2020 F1 Chinese GP to be discussed this week

The fate of the Chinese Grand Prix will be decided this Wednesday, as Formula 1 teams will talk to each other at a Strategy Group to discuss the recent coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The coronavirus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in China, has spread around the nation and worldwide. It has been labelled as a world health emergency by the World Health Organisation, with many sporting events in China either postponed or cancelled.

A notable cancellation was the upcoming Formula E race in Sanya on March 21st, fuelling speculation that the Formula 1 race will also be cancelled.

Christian Horner was asked by Autosport whether he was comfortable sending his employees to China in the midst of the outbreak. The Red Bull boss had this to say: "At the moment we couldn't send anyone because they couldn't get there.

"Look, the FIA is the regulator, the Liberty is the promoter. They are responsible for the health and wellbeing of not just the drivers in F1, but all the staff, and all of the travelling members of the media.

"And I'm sure they'll take the necessary due diligence before making any commitment about either delaying or postponing or cancelling the race. So we have to trust their judgement and their knowledge.

"But of course we keep a very close eye on the situation which will be on the agenda on Wednesday's strategy meeting where we will get the next update."

One rumoured solution to the problem would be for the race to swap dates with the Russian GP, but the organisers in Sochi have been quite vocal in disagreeing with this possibility. They said: "The date for the 2020 Russian GP was set in October last year and isn't changing."