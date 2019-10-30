user icon
icon

link-icon
Mercedes 'clearly missing some pace' in qualifying - Wolff

Mercedes 'clearly missing some pace' in qualifying - Wolff

  • Published on 30 Oct 2019 13:47
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Toto Wolff has expressed his beliefs that the Mercedes team need to work on closing the pace deficit to rivals Ferrari during Saturday's qualifying session, but still holds firm on the race pace from the team during Sunday's races.

Mercedes were out-qualified by both Ferrari's of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel as well as the Red Bull of Max Verstappen during qualifying for last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, and the team have not been able to secure a pole position since the German Grand Prix last July.

Ferrari have secured all pole positions since F1's return from summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, with the only exception being Verstappen's pole in Mexico, which was handed to Leclerc after Verstappen was penalised for ignoring yellow flags.

However, Wolff believes that Ferrari in particular are missing the essentials in overall race pace and that it's something it needs to work on, but fears that his team could fall back if they do not work on the loss of one lap pace during qualifying sessions.

"I think it is not only about being more clever I think we have a very strong race car on Sunday with a lot of pace and only this is the reason why we are able to undercut or overcut like we did," Wolff commented.

"Great drivers, good strategy. You add that and that gave us the three victories but clearly we are missing some pace on Saturday."

Wolff is concerned that the team are no longer as dominant as it once used to be in the sport, and is confident that the power advantage from the Ferrari power unit will push Mercedes to make up the gains to their Italian rivals.

It doesn't feel like a Mercedes march," Wolff added. "The pure raw pace is that they have the quickest package at the moment but Sundays don't seem to come together for them.

"We like it. We are hungry to continue as we have done maybe getting these occasional slaps in qualifying helps to improve."

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    19:00 - 20:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    21:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

     

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    19:00 - 20:00

    Qualifying

    21:10 - 22:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    20:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

    20:10 - 22:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
466
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar