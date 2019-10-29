user icon
icon

link-icon
Brawn hopes Miami public will back grand prix

Brawn hopes Miami public will back grand prix

  • Published on 29 Oct 2019 16:35
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1's Ross Brawn is hopeful that the potential Miami Grand Prix will receive support from the locals in the Florida city.

The proposed race has been met with backlash from a number of locals, who have voiced their disapproval of the interruption and noise pollution that it will cause.

Earlier this month, F1 confirmed that it had an agreement in principle with Miami to host a world championship race as part of the 2021 season. 

Brawn admits that F1 needs to move away from building "car park racing circuits", and is pleased with the prospect of a semi-permanent venue in Miami. 

"We’ve all got these memories of car park racing circuits, they were dreadful,” Brawn said. “Our mantra is it has to be a great racing circuit to begin with.

"We’re not just going to cram races in to get them in a place because they don’t last. We’ve designed a 5.6 km racing circuit, average speed of about 230 km/h, good complex of corners.

"It will be semi-permanent – there will be a lot of things they’ll put up for the race and takedown for when they’re using the stadium for its usual purpose. But actually I think a great solution for us to race in Miami.

“We hope the Miami fans and the Miami people get behind it because it would be a fantastic event for the area. But also the prestige of an international sporting event in that area, I think is a great asset, a great event. I think it would be spectacular.”

Next year, Vietnam will host its first-ever grand prix, while the Netherlands will return to the calendar for the first time in 35 years.

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

US Grand Prix of the United States

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    19:00 - 20:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    21:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

     

US Grand Prix of the United States

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    19:00 - 20:00

    Qualifying

    21:10 - 22:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    20:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

    20:10 - 22:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
466
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar