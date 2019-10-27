user icon
icon

link-icon
Vettel and Verstappen agree that F1 cars should be slower in 2021

Vettel and Verstappen agree that F1 cars should be slower in 2021

  • Published on 27 Oct 2019 09:18
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Rob Watts

Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen are in agreement that F1 cars must be slowed in 2021 if the overall quality of racing is to be improved.

Speaking in the post-qualifying press conference at the Mexican Grand Prix, the drivers were asked for their views on reducing downforce if it meant the overall show was improved for fans, with both Vettel and Verstappen agreeing that F1 should move to slow the cars from the record-breaking speeds they’re currently reaching.

With a presentation of the 2021 regulations expected at next weekend’s US Grand Prix, Vettel began by saying how he believes the trend towards increasing downforce with each recent set of new regulations must be reversed.

“It’s always exciting to have fast cars, I think people in the grandstands can see if the cars are slow, hence I think [that’s the reason for] the trend towards faster cars with the regulations from 2017 onwards,” said Vettel.

“But I’m sure we’re all ready to go a little bit slower as long as it’s a step forward for us in terms of racing so if not, then obviously it’s obviously not really what we want.”

Verstappen echoed Vettel’s comments and explained his belief that producing slower F1 cars under the 2021 regulations will not make them any less impressive to watch.

“The cars are really quick at the moment and I don’t think you can find a way of following [other cars] in a better way with the same cornering speeds that we have now,” said Verstappen.

“I think we do have to go a little bit slower, but not four or five seconds slower, maybe two and a half maximum. The car will still be very impressive through the corners, anyway, whenever you drive on the limit it’s very hard.

“If it’s going two seconds faster or slower, at the end of the day it’s more important that we can actually race than just to be there and [unable to] do anything.”
The regulations which are set to be revealed later this month, are expected to confirm the use of ground effect designed to facilitate closer racing by reducing the impact of ‘dirty air’ for the following car.

It’s estimated than a substantial improvement has been achieved from around 50% loss of downforce with the current regulations to an estimated 5-10% loss under the proposed 2021 design.

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

MX Grand Prix of Mexico

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

MX Grand Prix of Mexico

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
62
7
Racing Point
58
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar