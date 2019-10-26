user icon
icon

link-icon
'Extremely difficult' to match Verstappen's pace - Leclerc

'Extremely difficult' to match Verstappen's pace - Leclerc

  • Published on 26 Oct 2019 23:15
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Despite missing out on pole position earlier this afternoon to Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is adamant that there was nothing that could be done to catch his Dutch rival.

Leclerc qualified in second place to join Verstappen on the front row for tomorrow's race, pending an ongoing FIA investigation on whether Verstappen was speeding under yellow flags at the end of the session.

"It's never impossible but today it felt extremely difficult," Leclerc said. "The first run in Q3 I was very happy with and we were still one tenth behind and I don't think much more was possible after that.

"The second run I tried to put a bit more front in the car which I wanted and then the other side it created quite a lot of oversteer in the last sector and then obviously we lost too much time."

Leclerc confident of a 'good opportunity' in the race

Leclerc believes that his setup changes may have left him with problems in his second run thanks to the oversteer he suffered, but he was sure that nothing could really have been done to beat the Red Bull to pole.

Leclerc is also confident that he can make the best of the opportunity starting in second place for tomorrow's grand prix, hoping to get a good chance to challenge for the lead off the line.

"The last run we just went a bit too far with the setup and it created quite a lot of oversteering in the last sector," Leclerc added. "But it wouldn't have changed anything. I couldn't go for pole position as Max was obviously too quick today but we will see tomorrow.

"If we get a good opportunity at the start we will have to try and take it as it will be very important. I think all the teams are struggling with the cooling problems so being behind is a disadvantage."

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

MX Grand Prix of Mexico

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

MX Grand Prix of Mexico

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
62
7
Racing Point
58
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar