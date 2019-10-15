user icon
Mercedes 'keen' to seen Hamilton/Bottas battles

Mercedes 'keen' to seen Hamilton/Bottas battles

  • Published on 15 Oct 2019 17:48
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Mercedes is "keen" to see some on track battles between Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas now that there is no threat in the title race from any other team.

The Silver Arrows wrapped up the constructors' championship on Sunday at Suzuka, while all non-Mercedes drivers were eliminated from contention in the fight for the drivers' title.

Lewis Hamilton currently holds a 64 points lead over Valtteri Bottas in the standings and is on course for a sixth world championship with just four races left to run.

Bottas 'proud' to be part of Mercedes history | Wolff: Second pit stop for Hamilton a 50/50 call

Team boss Toto Wolff says Mercedes must "stay true to the values" that it has shown in the past and leave the game as fair as possible for both drivers in the coming races.

"I think we got to stay true to the values that we have defined in the past and play the most fair game and you can see how difficult it is sometimes like today but we are certainly keen in seeing them racing," Wolff said.

"Valtteri is very much an outsider with the points. 64 points, that is two and a half wins so we will give them equal opportunity and then it is for them to race it out on track."

Mercedes championship success this year marks the sixth consecutive year that it has taken both titles - an achievement that has never before been seen in Formula 1.

"Each of the championships felt very special for various, different reasons," Wolff said. "This one again is so special because it is not always easy to invent yourself at the beginning of the year, set objectives that motivate everybody and then embark on the long season.

"Niki is being missed. Therefore the sixth one beating a record that was set by Ferrari 15 years ago is really special but I  am not able to get it yet.

"We had a difficult qualifying this morning and we are somehow eager to do well that this non-performance sits in our bones. Probably it is going to sink in over night flying back to Europe."

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
433
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
77
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,047
  • Podiums 37
  • Grand Prix 98
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar