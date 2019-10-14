Bottas 'proud' to be part of Mercedes history

Valtteri Bottas says he is "proud" to be part of Mercedes ' history, as the Silver Arrows clinched a sixth consecutive world championship title on Sunday.

Bottas took his third race win of the season at Suzuka, leading home a Mercedes one-three, which was enough to clear Ferrari in the constructors' championship with four races left to run.

No team has ever won six successive world championships in the history of F1, with Bottas admitting that it is difficult to appreciate Mercedes' success in the moment of triumph.

"I’m very proud obviously. We’re making history and, it’s funny with anything you do, if you are getting success, and so on, sometimes it’s quite tricky to realise that success," Bottas said.

"Sometimes you have to step outside, a step or two to realise it really. I’m sure we will look back at this afterwards at some point, that wow... we made six and obviously hopefully more.

"But this moment, yeah, I hope we all can really appreciate it and take the time to enjoy it as well, even though we need to keep pushing.

"It just feels like life goes pretty quickly onwards and it’s very important to enjoy those moments and, at least personally for me, I’m really, really proud, really happy for every single team-member.

"I know the amount of work that has gone into achieving it. So very, very happy for everyone and I just hope everyone realises that and enjoys it because it’s well-deserved."

Bottas added that Suzuka Circuit, which he always highlighted as his favourite despite it not being one of his strongest, now means more to home following his victory at the Japanese track.

"It keeps it my favourite circuit, for sure," Bottas stated. It’s not been one of the strengths of mine, this track, but even though it’s always been kind of the favourite that I’ve looked forward to the most in terms of the driving side.

"For sure now it makes it a more special track for me, and it’s one of the very iconic grands prix in the calendar to win, so very pleased to do that."