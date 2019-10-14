user icon
Bottas 'proud' to be part of Mercedes history

  • Published on 14 Oct 2019 11:14
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas says he is "proud" to be part of Mercedes' history, as the Silver Arrows clinched a sixth consecutive world championship title on Sunday.

Bottas took his third race win of the season at Suzuka, leading home a Mercedes one-three, which was enough to clear Ferrari in the constructors' championship with four races left to run.

No team has ever won six successive world championships in the history of F1, with Bottas admitting that it is difficult to appreciate Mercedes' success in the moment of triumph.

"I’m very proud obviously. We’re making history and, it’s funny with anything you do, if you are getting success, and so on, sometimes it’s quite tricky to realise that success," Bottas said.

"Sometimes you have to step outside, a step or two to realise it really. I’m sure we will look back at this afterwards at some point, that wow... we made six and obviously hopefully more.

"But this moment, yeah, I hope we all can really appreciate it and take the time to enjoy it as well, even though we need to keep pushing.

"It just feels like life goes pretty quickly onwards and it’s very important to enjoy those moments and, at least personally for me, I’m really, really proud, really happy for every single team-member.

"I know the amount of work that has gone into achieving it. So very, very happy for everyone and I just hope everyone realises that and enjoys it because it’s well-deserved."

Bottas added that Suzuka Circuit, which he always highlighted as his favourite despite it not being one of his strongest, now means more to home following his victory at the Japanese track.

"It keeps it my favourite circuit, for sure," Bottas stated. It’s not been one of the strengths of mine, this track, but even though it’s always been kind of the favourite that I’ve looked forward to the most in terms of the driving side.

"For sure now it makes it a more special track for me, and it’s one of the very iconic grands prix in the calendar to win, so very pleased to do that."

 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
75
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,047
  • Podiums 37
  • Grand Prix 98
  • Country FI
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, FI
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

