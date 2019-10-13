user icon
icon

link-icon
Wolff: Second pit stop for Hamilton a 50/50 call

Wolff: Second pit stop for Hamilton a 50/50 call

  • Published on 13 Oct 2019 10:43
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has stated that the decision to bring Lewis Hamilton in for a second pit stop towards the end of the Japanese Grand Prix was a "50/50" call.

With 10 laps left to run, Hamilton found himself in the lead of the race, as he had made one less pit stop compared to his rivals.

The Briton was running on old mediums and switched onto a fresh set of soft tyres after Mercedes opted to make the extra stop, however the fresh rubber couldn't provide him with enough speed to get past Sebastian Vettel for second place.

With Valtteri Bottas comfortably leading for much of the race, Wolff says that Mercedes acted to protect Bottas' advantage while also providing Hamilton with opportunities to move forward.

"There were a lot of tricky calls this race, because obviously Valtteri [was] not blinking an eyelid when Seb stalled and getting into the lead, this was the decisive moment of the race," Wolff said.

"Losing third this was always a little bit between a rock and a hard place. Once you're in the lead, you need to protect your position. 

"If you're in third, you can take more risks and more chances. What we did was we protected the lead with Valtteri and took the pace out of his race once Sebastian pitted for his second stop, it was always clear that it would go towards Valtteri.

"We are not playing teammates against each other with race strategy. But then you could say that ensured second place. I think pitting Lewis again at the end was a 50/50 call.

"We could have left him out and tried to ask the drivers to change positions and maybe protect against Sebastian."

Mercedes' pack strength behind championship success

With a one-three finish in Suzuka, Mercedes secured its sixth consecutive constructors' championship, becoming the first team in F1's history to achieve such a feat. 

Wolff states that the root of Mercedes' success comes down to the individuals working at the team, hailing the Silver Arrows' ability to work as a pack.

"It would not do it justice to come up with a 30-second answer," Wolff said when asked how the team is able to maintain such a high level of success.

"But if I were to sum it up, it is the people. The group of people that are working on the project, giving it all, playing the best game in their respective position. The strength of the pack has made us win these championships."

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 197

    I think over the course of a season there will always be times where strategy could be questioned, but its normally always in hindsight - these things even themselves out. Strategy is an area today that is so under the spotlight because often it is strategy that determines the race winner. Make overtaking easier, less turbulent air, wider tracks........

    • + 0
    • Oct 13 2019 - 11:21
SM1

Related news

SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
75
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar