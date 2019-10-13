Racing Point launches protest against Renault's brake system

Racing Point has lodged a protest against Renault and the Enstone team's two cars at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The protest is concerning a possible regulations breach with the brake bias dependent system on both Renault cars of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg.

It is understood that Racing Point is concerned that the Renault team have breached the regulations concerning the system and that the team were not in compliance with the regulations during the race.

In an official statement released by the FIA at 6:06 pm Japanese time, it read: "Protest lodged by the SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team, alleged breach of FIA Formula One Sporting and Technical Regulations, FIA International Sporting Code against cars 3 and 27, pre-set up lap distance-dependent brake bias adjustment system."

A meeting is due to take place between the FIA stewards and representatives from both teams at 6:30 pm Japanese time to discuss the issue and to see if there is any fault to the incident.