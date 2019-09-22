Mercedes explains call to back off Bottas

Mercedes has explained why it made the call to Valtteri Bottas to back off prior to Lewis Hamilton's pit stop during the Singapore Grand Prix.
Hamilton pitted later than the Ferrari drivers, and as he was undercut by the rest of the drivers in the top six.
Mercedes has stated that Alexander Albon would have been ahead of Hamilton had they not made the decision to back Bottas off and hold up the Red Bull driver.
"It's not a great call that we made there, but the undercut was, as I said before, more powerful than what everybody expected," Wolff said. "I don't think that Ferrari wanted to swap their drivers with letting Sebastian pit first.
"We risked Lewis' position by keeping him out in order to protect the win and this is why we held Valtteri back, to keep Albon behind.
"Lewis was going to come out behind Albon. So the team result would have been worse with Valtteri doing that. But we owe him that place."
Wolff added that Mercedes weekend was hurt in qualifying, where it was beaten to pole position by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
"With the expectations that we set for ourselves, 4th and 5th is disappointing. We didn't optimise what we could have optimised and I think the main missed opportunity was qualifying.
"This is what was most decisive in Singapore, you could see the way they [Ferrari] were tuning the car from the get-go it was very powerful. Not at the end."
calle.itw
Posts: 7,313
What is there to say? He is their second driver. They asked him to second drive, and he second drove. That's all there is to it. Please come back, Rosberg. Come back and spice things up at Merc'. Stay there. Stay forever. Won't you
Staaaaaaaaay with me?!
'cause you're aaaall I need!
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,931
Unlike Ferrari, Mercedes has a clear #1 driver defined by performance. I actually think it made a lot of sense for Bottas to slow down to keep both drivers ahead of Albon.
That being said, I think Mercedes are missing out on points on a regular basis because Bottas is not a top tier driver. Also, it's another consecutive race where Mercedes doesn't get their strategy right. Kudos to Ferrari on that.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,313
I think they are doing the exact same mistake Ferrari has done again and again with this 1st driver 2nd driver stuff: they are getting static and reliant on one driver and lack the ferociousness two equals can offer. Just look at RB with Max and Ric, or Merc' with Ros and Hammy, and now Ferrari with Vet and Lec. We know they will always attempt to give Hammy the most optimal strategy, we don't know that for certain with Ferrari now.