user icon
icon

link-icon
Binotto: Fitting Leclerc with hard tyres was a 'brave' decision

Binotto: Fitting Leclerc with hard tyres was a 'brave' decision

  • Published on 11 Sep 2019 11:55
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has hailed the team's "brave" decision to fit Charles Leclerc with the hard compound at his one and only pit stop during the Italian Grand Prix. 

Lewis Hamilton, who was racing Leclerc for the lead for much of the race, had medium tyres secured onto his car when he made his one and only stop on lap 19.

The second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas also opted for the mediums when he pitted seven laps after Leclerc, with the Monegasque driver peeling into the pits one lap after Hamilton. 

MOREVettel close to one-race ban | New generation of drivers get away with more - Hamilton

Binotto states that Ferrari knew the first lap out of the pits on a harder compound compared to Hamilton would be tricky, but believes that staying ahead on the out lap was a key factor in securing the race win. 

"We were looking at the soft, the degradation was somehow not critical, but it was there," Binotto said. "We knew that by putting the hards on, we would have better pace by the end of the race.

"And that's where we saw it was important to protect ourselves. Beating the others on the mediums, we knew that after the stop, the first lap would be difficult. 

"That's where I think it was a key point for the race, for the victory. I think this choice was brave, but the right one."

Hamilton attacked Leclerc several times before the Briton made a mistake at Turn 1, conceding second place to Bottas.

Leclerc says that stronger exits and different engine modes out of the final corner, named Paribolica, allowed him to stay ahead of the Mercedes driver.

"I think we were quite strong at Parabolica, and Lewis was struggling a little bit at Parabolica because he was behind me," Leclerc said.

"Overall, we were very quick down the straights, so even when he had the DRS, I was trying to use some modes to try go quicker down the straights, to try and defend."


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,251

    I mean, it was a sensible choice. They saw that mediums wouldn't last so they changed strategy to hards. I wouldn't say it's brave, but it's sensible. IMO, Ferrari had a more optimal tyre strategy this round ,(for Lec at least) than Merc'.

    • + 0
    • Sep 11 2019 - 12:19
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 126

    Binotto position is saved even when season is lost but he won at Monza. What an irony.

    I was happy to see my childhood hero Alessandro Del Piero in Ferrari motorhome :)

    • + 0
    • Sep 11 2019 - 14:27
  • Dert38

    Posts: 77

    yeah great decision

    • + 0
    • Sep 11 2019 - 14:51


IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar