Perez escapes penalty after last lap battle with Albon

Sergio Perez has avoided a penalty after a summons to the stewards after the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mexican was accused of forcing Alexander Albon off the circuit as the Red Bull diver made his way past and into fifth place on the final lap of the race.

The stewards state that both drivers agreed that the encounter was "hard racing", but with the overtake completed successfully, they decided not to hand Perez a penalty.

"The Stewards reviewed video evidence, heard from the driver of car 11 (Sergio Perez), the driver of car 23 (Alexander Albon) and team representatives," read a notice from the stewards.

"PER said he had not realized ALB was moving to overtake on the right as earlier he thought he would overtake on the left. ALB achieved an initial overlap with all 4 wheels on the track, but as PER moved to his right ALB put 2 wheels on the grass verge.

"ALB kept on with his overtaking move. PER said when he knew he was on his right he moved to his left. ALB successfully overtook PER.

"Each driver described it as hard racing and agreed there was potential danger. In view of the explanations and the successful overtaking move it was considered there should be no further action."