Ericsson on standby for Alfa Romeo at Spa

Marcus Ericsson could make his racing return in Formula 1 this weekend, as he is on standby for Alfa Romeo in Belgium, GPToday.net understands.

Ericsson raced for the team when it was known as Sauber for four years, before losing his race seat for the 2019 season to Antonio Giovinazzi - however he kept a role within the team, as its reserve driver.

The Swede secured a deal to race in the NTT Data IndyCar Series with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, securing a podium finish at Detroit in June.

According to our sources, Ericsson could be in line to replace Kimi Raikkonen at the team for the weekend of the Belgian Grand Prix, who may not be in an ideal condition to race.

Alfa Romeo has confirmed that Ericsson is at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, rather than Portland, where the penultimate round of the 2019 IndyCar season is being held this weekend.

Ericsson has already driven the Alfa Romeo C38 this year, as he took part in a Pirelli test in Spielberg following the Austrian Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo had also planned a media breakfast with the drivers at 8:30 AM, however this was back to 3:00 PM late last night.

With this year being his first in IndyCar, his spot on the 2020 grid was thrown into doubt with McLaren announced it would form up with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports next year.