Ericsson on standby for Alfa Romeo at Spa

Marcus Ericsson could make his racing return in Formula 1 this weekend, as he is on standby for Alfa Romeo in Belgium, GPToday.net understands.
Ericsson raced for the team when it was known as Sauber for four years, before losing his race seat for the 2019 season to Antonio Giovinazzi - however he kept a role within the team, as its reserve driver.
The Swede secured a deal to race in the NTT Data IndyCar Series with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, securing a podium finish at Detroit in June.
According to our sources, Ericsson could be in line to replace Kimi Raikkonen at the team for the weekend of the Belgian Grand Prix, who may not be in an ideal condition to race.
Alfa Romeo has confirmed that Ericsson is at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, rather than Portland, where the penultimate round of the 2019 IndyCar season is being held this weekend.
Ericsson has already driven the Alfa Romeo C38 this year, as he took part in a Pirelli test in Spielberg following the Austrian Grand Prix.
Alfa Romeo had also planned a media breakfast with the drivers at 8:30 AM, however this was back to 3:00 PM late last night.
With this year being his first in IndyCar, his spot on the 2020 grid was thrown into doubt with McLaren announced it would form up with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports next year.
Replies (6)
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,702
that would be crazy!
xoya
Posts: 418
Just imagine him stepping up and beating Giovinazzi. :) That would be epic.
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,702
do you thin they would consider him for 2020
Ram Samartha
Posts: 871
Isn't the bigger story what's wrong with Kimi? Is for me anyway.
Kean
Posts: 564
He didn't loose his seat to Giovinazzi, Ferrari owns one of the seats. Last year it was Leclerc who occupied that seat, this year it is Giovinazzi. Ericsson lost his seat to Räikkönen. Anyway, I think it is likely he won't race for Alfa at Spa, and this just means that he'll miss the Indy race in Portland which is too bad because he could use these remaining two races to "impress" so he can secure a seat for next year in Indy.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,214
I mean, he never shone but he was a solid reserve. One that wouldn't score much point, but would at least bring the car back home.