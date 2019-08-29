user icon
Ericsson on standby for Alfa Romeo at Spa

  • Published on 29 Aug 2019 09:45
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Marcus Ericsson could make his racing return in Formula 1 this weekend, as he is on standby for Alfa Romeo in Belgium, GPToday.net understands.

Ericsson raced for the team when it was known as Sauber for four years, before losing his race seat for the 2019 season to Antonio Giovinazzi - however he kept a role within the team, as its reserve driver.

The Swede secured a deal to race in the NTT Data IndyCar Series with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, securing a podium finish at Detroit in June.

According to our sources, Ericsson could be in line to replace Kimi Raikkonen at the team for the weekend of the Belgian Grand Prix, who may not be in an ideal condition to race. 

Alfa Romeo has confirmed that Ericsson is at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, rather than Portland, where the penultimate round of the 2019 IndyCar season is being held this weekend.

Ericsson has already driven the Alfa Romeo C38 this year, as he took part in a Pirelli test in Spielberg following the Austrian Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo had also planned a media breakfast with the drivers at 8:30 AM, however this was back to 3:00 PM late last night. 

With this year being his first in IndyCar, his spot on the 2020 grid was thrown into doubt with McLaren announced it would form up with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports next year.


Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,702

    that would be crazy!

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 10:00
  • xoya

    Posts: 418

    Just imagine him stepping up and beating Giovinazzi. :) That would be epic.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 10:04
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,702

      do you thin they would consider him for 2020

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2019 - 10:18
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    Isn't the bigger story what's wrong with Kimi? Is for me anyway.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 10:21
  • Kean

    Posts: 564

    He didn't loose his seat to Giovinazzi, Ferrari owns one of the seats. Last year it was Leclerc who occupied that seat, this year it is Giovinazzi. Ericsson lost his seat to Räikkönen. Anyway, I think it is likely he won't race for Alfa at Spa, and this just means that he'll miss the Indy race in Portland which is too bad because he could use these remaining two races to "impress" so he can secure a seat for next year in Indy.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 10:30
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    I mean, he never shone but he was a solid reserve. One that wouldn't score much point, but would at least bring the car back home.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 19:29

show sidebar