user icon
icon

link-icon
Hamilton: Dominance 'not how F1 should be'

Hamilton: Dominance 'not how F1 should be'

  • Published on 13 May 2019 11:08
  • comments 9
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton admits that Mercedes' dominance is not how Formula 1 should be, after the team took a fifth consecutive one-two finish of the season on Sunday.

After locking out the front row in qualifying on Saturday in Barcelona, Mercedes was unchallenged on route to victory, with Hamilton leading teammate Valtteri Bottas across the line.

The season is shaping up to be a straight battle between Hamilton and Bottas for the championship, but Hamilton says it is still too early to judge.

"The biggest threat is always the person that's closest to you," Hamilton said. "And that person is Valtteri. But it still feels too early."

Hamilton admits that he would love to see rivals Ferrari and Red Bull get closer to the front and provide Mercedes with a challenge for race wins.

"It's not as much fun, for sure as when you're competing against another team," Hamilton said. "That's what Formula 1 is about.

"That's the exciting part, when you arrive and you're competing against one or two other teams who are also bringing their A-game.

"Naturally in those teams, that's another two drivers. That puts another spanner in the works and often when the cars are close, there's strengths and weaknesses of either team, and how you play those and benefit from those, it's awesome.

"But when that's not there it's definitely not as exciting from a competition point of view. Racing within a team, it's not really how Formula 1 should be in my opinion. But it is how it is right now and it has been those ways in the past as well."

Bottas 'deserves' position at Mercedes

Barcelona saw Bottas take his third consecutive pole position, but lost out off the line to Hamilton.

Hamilton praised the Finn, who has seemingly stepped up in pace from last year.

"He's pulling out great laps throughout the weekend and he's performing better than ever," Hamilton said.

"I think it's great for the team, he truly deserves his position in the team and I think it's really great to see him step up to another level this year."


Replies (9)

Login to reply
  • f1ski

    Posts: 470

    this is what happens when one team was allowed to help write engine rules and development is frozen for 3 years. you can spend money on chassis development to understand how to make the cars work. Personally to have a tire that has a narrow working window is crap. let there be 2 tire manufacturers

    • + 0
    • May 13 2019 - 11:15
    • edmond.horsten

      Posts: 8

      I agree. We need a 2005 style rule change that can hopefully upset the pecking order. The lackluster start to this season is not very good for formula one as I personally am now relying on formula e and other series to bring good racing and a close championship fight between teams.

      • + 0
      • May 13 2019 - 14:24
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,014

      If F1 has any intention of making it right. They should simplify the engine, and make the aero much more standard. Let the drivers be the variables. This will bring back the age old 'racing' back into the sport.

      • + 0
      • May 13 2019 - 18:43
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,264

    Cut the budget. The correlation between money and success in F1 is at this rate immaculate. It's either that or it's BoP, and I know which I prefer. Even though BoP could be something as simple as preventing the lead teams to introduce or use upgrades.

    • + 0
    • May 13 2019 - 18:56
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 178

      I think we have short memories guys. Brawn, Williams, Lotus - these teams didn't have the huge budget delta's of the power courses today and yet they still found a way to win. This is the essence of motorsport for me - all it takes is a brilliant design/driver and some luck - this phase of dominance is nothing new and we should not dumb down the sport to make it a level playing field - that would be IndyCar !!!!

      • + 0
      • May 13 2019 - 20:11
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,888

      You are not wrong, but I just think it's utterly unenforceable. Which ultimately makes it a non viable solution. You could enforce it with privateers. But not with a Renault, Ferrari, and Mercedes for example, who are part of gigantic conglomerates.

      • + 1
      • May 13 2019 - 21:31
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,264

      That was during a different era though, and Brawn kinda doesn't count since they had a base car designed by Honda, a well-funded company. And Williams and Lotus raced during a completely different era, where funds didn't necessarily mean as much as it does today, and even then the fund faps were nowhere near as huge.

      As for them being enforceable: I absolutely think they can be. They are in many other sports, I fail to see why this should be different for F1. On the PU side of things sure, but it's on team basis we need to see a change, and that's where a budget cap would come in handy.

      • + 0
      • May 15 2019 - 07:50
  • Biggs7

    Posts: 38

    He may say this the fans but deep down insight he like the position he finds himself.

    • + 1
    • May 13 2019 - 21:36
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 906

      Have to agree with you there. He has to say something but he's not really complaining too hard. Mercedes has clearly worked harder than the other teams and is it getting it right on race weekends and in the factory.

      • + 0
      • May 15 2019 - 22:49

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 994
  • Podiums 35
  • Grand Prix 95
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar