Aston Martin opent jacht op Red Bull: "We moeten alles verbeteren"

Het team van Red Bull Racing is momenteel haast onverslaanbaar in de Formule 1. Aston Martin is verrassend het tweede team, maar men denkt dat het nog wel eventjes duurt voordat ze Red Bull hebben bijgehaald. Dan Fallows is van mening dat er nog wel een paar dingen moeten gebeuren.
Red Bull beschikt dit seizoen over een zeer sterke auto. Max Verstappen en Sergio Perez hebben tot nu toe alle Grands Prix van het huidige seizoen gewonnen en de concurrentie zoekt nu naar antwoorden. Aston Martin is ook zeer goed aan het seizoen begonnen, maar men realiseert zich bij de Britse renstal dat het momenteel vrijwel onmogelijk is om Red Bull bij te halen.
Voormalig Red Bull-kopstuk Dan Fallows is tegenwoordig één van de belangrijkste namen bij het team van Aston Martin. Fallows is trots met de prestaties van zijn team, maar laat aan Motorsport.com weten dat er nog veel moet gebeuren: "Ik denk dat het concept van Red Bull momenteel veel verder is dan dat van ons. We hebben vorig jaar een switch gemaakt naar een compleet nieuw concept, dus we zijn nog steeds dingen aan het ontwikkelen. We hebben dit jaar een grote stap gezet, maar er moet nog veel gebeuren. Ik denk niet dat we een specifieke zwakke plek hebben, we moeten alles verbeteren."
Fallows indicated the Aston Martin is a good all-round car, with no particular vices.
"It's not necessarily that I think our car has particular strengths in some areas.
I think we have managed to generate a car which is reasonably capable in a lot of different areas. We can tune it to what we believe is the optimum for that particular track.
There are certainly areas that we are focused from an aerodynamic and mechanical point of view that we think we can make progress. But honestly, I don't look at it as a car that has any significant weaknesses at the moment.
It's just that we want to kind of build on the speed that we have and keep going with the same philosophy."
Fallows say the team shouldn’t focus too much on straightline speed and DRS performance, which has been the great strength of Red Bull so far in 2023. Other teams have also erred towards ultra-low drag packages.
"We look to sort of optimise our lap time on every track we go to,” he said. “We do have to be a little bit conscious about what everybody else is doing as well, as you don't want to be miles out of bed on your top speed.
But honestly, we try to focus on what we think is the quickest ultimate lap time and why we think it's the quickest race as well. So that's really been our focus, rather than what other people are doing around us.”
Asked if Aston can win on merit this season, Fallows noted: "I'd love to say that a win is possible this season.
There are obviously some circuits where it's not the normal run of play necessarily, sometimes cars have particular characteristics that can play out. For example in Monaco, tracks like that.
But honestly, I think we're realistic about our situation, where we are at the moment, our focus is really on just maximising the amount of performance we get on the car in the shortest possible time. And we'll see what kind of rewards that brings."
Fallows conceded that the team doesn’t want to sacrifice 2023 by switching focus to next season too early.
"We definitely want to start next year's car as early as we possibly can. The game really for us is to make sure that we don't sacrifice this year's car. Inevitably, it will be a form of evolution of this year's car.
So everything we can do to get data, to get updates on this year's car, will certainly inform that. But yes, we will be looking to start as early as possible."
He also acknowledged that stable rules for 2024 mean that any gains made with the AM23 can be carried over to next season: "Exactly, which is why we can treat it as a sort of evolutionary step.
Again, we don't want to be any less aggressive with the way we go about developing this car than we were going into this year."
