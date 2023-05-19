Aston Martin opent jacht op Red Bull: "We moeten alles verbeteren"

Het team van Red Bull Racing is momenteel haast onverslaanbaar in de Formule 1. Aston Martin is verrassend het tweede team, maar men denkt dat het nog wel eventjes duurt voordat ze Red Bull hebben bijgehaald. Dan Fallows is van mening dat er nog wel een paar dingen moeten gebeuren.

Red Bull beschikt dit seizoen over een zeer sterke auto. Max Verstappen en Sergio Perez hebben tot nu toe alle Grands Prix van het huidige seizoen gewonnen en de concurrentie zoekt nu naar antwoorden. Aston Martin is ook zeer goed aan het seizoen begonnen, maar men realiseert zich bij de Britse renstal dat het momenteel vrijwel onmogelijk is om Red Bull bij te halen.

Voormalig Red Bull-kopstuk Dan Fallows is tegenwoordig één van de belangrijkste namen bij het team van Aston Martin. Fallows is trots met de prestaties van zijn team, maar laat aan Motorsport.com weten dat er nog veel moet gebeuren: "Ik denk dat het concept van Red Bull momenteel veel verder is dan dat van ons. We hebben vorig jaar een switch gemaakt naar een compleet nieuw concept, dus we zijn nog steeds dingen aan het ontwikkelen. We hebben dit jaar een grote stap gezet, maar er moet nog veel gebeuren. Ik denk niet dat we een specifieke zwakke plek hebben, we moeten alles verbeteren."