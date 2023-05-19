user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Naar nieuwsoverzicht
Aston Martin opent jacht op Red Bull: "We moeten alles verbeteren"

Aston Martin opent jacht op Red Bull: "We moeten alles verbeteren"

  • Gepubliceerd op 19 mei 2023 16:24
  • comments 18
  • Door: Bob Plaizier

Het team van Red Bull Racing is momenteel haast onverslaanbaar in de Formule 1. Aston Martin is verrassend het tweede team, maar men denkt dat het nog wel eventjes duurt voordat ze Red Bull hebben bijgehaald. Dan Fallows is van mening dat er nog wel een paar dingen moeten gebeuren.

Red Bull beschikt dit seizoen over een zeer sterke auto. Max Verstappen en Sergio Perez hebben tot nu toe alle Grands Prix van het huidige seizoen gewonnen en de concurrentie zoekt nu naar antwoorden. Aston Martin is ook zeer goed aan het seizoen begonnen, maar men realiseert zich bij de Britse renstal dat het momenteel vrijwel onmogelijk is om Red Bull bij te halen.

Voormalig Red Bull-kopstuk Dan Fallows is tegenwoordig één van de belangrijkste namen bij het team van Aston Martin. Fallows is trots met de prestaties van zijn team, maar laat aan Motorsport.com weten dat er nog veel moet gebeuren: "Ik denk dat het concept van Red Bull momenteel veel verder is dan dat van ons. We hebben vorig jaar een switch gemaakt naar een compleet nieuw concept, dus we zijn nog steeds dingen aan het ontwikkelen. We hebben dit jaar een grote stap gezet, maar er moet nog veel gebeuren. Ik denk niet dat we een specifieke zwakke plek hebben, we moeten alles verbeteren."

The Horse Whisperer

Posts: 3.795

"Ja, wij moeten nu alles zetten op het feit dat we vanaf nu iedere wedstrijd moeten winnen."
Johan Lokhorst

  • 124
  • 19 mei 2023 - 16:42
F1 Nieuws Red Bull Racing Aston Martin

Reacties (18)

Login om te reageren
  • Joeppp

    Posts: 6.622

    Geely heeft een flink deel van de aandelen bijgekocht. Dus er is weerwat geld om te verbranden.

    • + 2
    • 19 mei 2023 - 16:26
    • The Horse Whisperer

      Posts: 3.795

      Dat ziet op de autofabrikant Aston Martin Lagonda, niet op de renstal Astron Martin F1 (voorheen: Racing Point).

      • + 78
      • 19 mei 2023 - 16:45
    • Joeppp

      Posts: 6.622

      In beide zit papa stroll. Ikdurf hem wel aan: in 2 jaar heet am lotus.

      • + 0
      • 19 mei 2023 - 19:35
  • The Horse Whisperer

    Posts: 3.795

    "Ja, wij moeten nu alles zetten op het feit dat we vanaf nu iedere wedstrijd moeten winnen."
    Johan Lokhorst

    • + 124
    • 19 mei 2023 - 16:42
  • core2duo

    Posts: 1.434

    Aston Martin moet nu niet gaan overdrijven. Laat ze dit niveau eerst maar eens paar seizoen volhouden en vooral niet andere teams kopiëren zoals in 2020 en dit jaar. Zodra Mercedes en Ferrari de boel weer op orde hebben dan verwacht ik Aston Martin gewoon weer op P4 wat betreft hoogste haalbare.

    • + 4
    • 19 mei 2023 - 16:46
    • The Horse Whisperer

      Posts: 3.795

      De 2023 Aston Martin is een bloody good racecar. Ik zie Ferrari en Mercedes niet zomaar voorbijgaan.

      • + 110
      • 19 mei 2023 - 16:55
    • John6

      Posts: 7.395

      Dat denk ik ook dat ze straks weer P4 staan als team.

      • + 1
      • 19 mei 2023 - 17:27
  • The Horse Whisperer

    Posts: 3.795

    Ik voel me net Rimmer met al die plusjes. Ik trek me even discreet terug om er eentje uit te wrijven.

    • + 72
    • 19 mei 2023 - 18:23
    • Rimmer

      Posts: 10.732

      Mij begint langzaam te dagen waardoor ik ineens zoveel plusjes kreeg.
      Het zal toch niet zo zijn dat een man, ons allen bekend als:
      PatrickL, Dutchf1, McNorris, Beetle, THW, Rogerzzz, Pappous, Van Putten, Kale reiger, Dikke reiger, flipfluitketel, Mika’s Sabbatical, de oranje camping etc etc, achter al dit alles zit???
      Dat zou dan een intellectueel of zelfs een meesterbrein moeten zijn.

      Oh wacht even…

      • + 8
      • 19 mei 2023 - 19:22
    • FelipeMassa#19

      Posts: 6.209

      @Rimmer

      Stiekem zit jij er zelf achter. En dan de aandacht op iemand anders vestigen. Je lijkt me er slim genoeg voor. Je weet altijd heel goed hoe je zieltjes kan winnen. Je houdt mij niet voor de gek meneer Rimmer ;)

      • + 3
      • 19 mei 2023 - 21:53
    • Ron Kanon

      Posts: 2.177

      Als je iets slimmer was Felipe dan had je door gehad dat rimmer hier gewoon gelijk heeft. Dutch is zo gefrustreerd dat hij nooit plusjes kreeg dat hij maar 20+ accounts ging aanmaken om zichzelf te plussen en op zichzelf te reageren. Ook deed hij dit omdat hij regelmatig een ban kreeg van deze s i t e.

      • + 1
      • 20 mei 2023 - 07:30
  • Raikanikook

    Posts: 1.649

    Alonso hoe goed hij ook is zal in zijn eentje
    Lewis en George niet kunnen afhouden
    Als baby stroll nu eens punten zou scoren worden ze misschien 2de maar zoals het er nu uitziet gaan lewis en George toe happen daar waar de bulls het zullen laten liggen

    • + 0
    • 19 mei 2023 - 23:36
  • Larry Perkins

    Posts: 40.250

    En de rest van de tekst...

    Fallows indicated the Aston Martin is a good all-round car, with no particular vices.
    "It's not necessarily that I think our car has particular strengths in some areas.
    I think we have managed to generate a car which is reasonably capable in a lot of different areas. We can tune it to what we believe is the optimum for that particular track.
    There are certainly areas that we are focused from an aerodynamic and mechanical point of view that we think we can make progress. But honestly, I don't look at it as a car that has any significant weaknesses at the moment.
    It's just that we want to kind of build on the speed that we have and keep going with the same philosophy."

    Fallows say the team shouldn’t focus too much on straightline speed and DRS performance, which has been the great strength of Red Bull so far in 2023. Other teams have also erred towards ultra-low drag packages.
    "We look to sort of optimise our lap time on every track we go to,” he said. “We do have to be a little bit conscious about what everybody else is doing as well, as you don't want to be miles out of bed on your top speed.
    But honestly, we try to focus on what we think is the quickest ultimate lap time and why we think it's the quickest race as well. So that's really been our focus, rather than what other people are doing around us.”

    Asked if Aston can win on merit this season, Fallows noted: "I'd love to say that a win is possible this season.
    There are obviously some circuits where it's not the normal run of play necessarily, sometimes cars have particular characteristics that can play out. For example in Monaco, tracks like that.
    But honestly, I think we're realistic about our situation, where we are at the moment, our focus is really on just maximising the amount of performance we get on the car in the shortest possible time. And we'll see what kind of rewards that brings."

    Fallows conceded that the team doesn’t want to sacrifice 2023 by switching focus to next season too early.
    "We definitely want to start next year's car as early as we possibly can. The game really for us is to make sure that we don't sacrifice this year's car. Inevitably, it will be a form of evolution of this year's car.
    So everything we can do to get data, to get updates on this year's car, will certainly inform that. But yes, we will be looking to start as early as possible."

    He also acknowledged that stable rules for 2024 mean that any gains made with the AM23 can be carried over to next season: "Exactly, which is why we can treat it as a sort of evolutionary step.
    Again, we don't want to be any less aggressive with the way we go about developing this car than we were going into this year."

    • + 0
    • 20 mei 2023 - 02:11

US Grand Prix van Miami

Lokale tijd 

Foto gallerij

Bekijk meer foto's

US Grand Prix van Miami

Lokale tijd 

Foto gallerij

Bekijk meer foto's

WK standen 2023

Pos
Team
Punten
1
Red Bull Racing
224
2
Aston Martin
102
3
Mercedes
96
4
Ferrari
78
5
McLaren
14
6
Alpine F1
14
7
Haas F1
8
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
6
9
Alpha Tauri
2
10
Williams
1
Bekijk volledige WK-stand

Test kalender

Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest

Bekijk het volledige testschema

Gerelateerd nieuws

Geef je mening

Notificaties voor elk plusje dat ik krijg is...

Formule 1 kalender - 2023

Datum
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrein
3 - 5 maa
Bahrein
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - 19 maa
Saoedi-Arabië
Jeddah Street Circuit
31 - 2 apr
Australië
Albert Park
28 - 30 apr
Azerbeidzjan
Baku City Circuit
5 - 7 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Miami International Autodrome
19 - 21 mei
Italië
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
26 - 28 mei
Monaco
Monte Carlo
2 - 4 jun
Spanje
Circuit de Catalunya
16 - 18 jun
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
30 - 2 jul
Oostenrijk
Red Bull Ring
7 - 9 jul
Groot Brittannië
Silverstone
21 - 23 jul
Hongarije
Hungaroring
28 - 30 jul
België
Spa-Francorchamps
25 - 27 aug
Nederland
Circuit Zandvoort
1 - 3 sep
Italië
Monza
15 - 17 sep
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
22 - 24 sep
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
6 - 8 okt
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
20 - 22 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Circuit of the Americas
27 - 29 okt
Mexico (land)
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
3 - 5 nov
Brazilië
Interlagos
17 - 19 nov
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Las Vegas Street Circuit
24 - 26 nov
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten
Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender

Formule 1 kalender - 2023

Datum
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
3 - 5 maa
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
17 - 19 maa
Saoedi-Arabië Jeddah Street Circuit
31 - 2 apr
Australië Albert Park
28 - 30 apr
Azerbeidzjan Baku City Circuit
5 - 7 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Miami International Autodrome
19 - 21 mei
Italië Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
26 - 28 mei
Monaco Monte Carlo
2 - 4 jun
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
16 - 18 jun
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
30 - 2 jul
Oostenrijk Red Bull Ring
7 - 9 jul
Groot Brittannië Silverstone
21 - 23 jul
Hongarije Hungaroring
28 - 30 jul
België Spa-Francorchamps
25 - 27 aug
Nederland Circuit Zandvoort
1 - 3 sep
Italië Monza
15 - 17 sep
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
22 - 24 sep
Japan Circuit Suzuka
6 - 8 okt
Qatar Losail International Circuit
20 - 22 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Circuit of the Americas
27 - 29 okt
Mexico (land) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
3 - 5 nov
Brazilië Interlagos
17 - 19 nov
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Las Vegas Street Circuit
24 - 26 nov
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender

Team profiel

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Bekijk volledig profiel
show sidebar