De Vries tevreden met testweek: "Alles gedaan wat we wilden doen"

Nyck de Vries reed in de afgelopen dagen voor het eerst in zijn loopbaan de Formule 1-wintertest. De Nederlander kwam gisteren in de ochtend in actie in Bahrein en voltooide toen een enorm aantal van 87 rondjes. Hij was tevreden met de testweek en hij kijkt uit naar de eerste Grand Prix.

AlphaTauri was het productiefste team tijdens de wintertest op het circuit van Sakhir in Bahrein. De Vries reed gisterochtend een groot aantal rondjes, maar was tevens de langzaamste man van de dag. Het is niet iets waar men zich druk over moet maken, want het zijn immers de testdagen. Volgende week worden de punten voor het eerst uitgedeeld.

Nyck de Vries was wel te spreken over zijn prestaties op de zaterdagochtend in Bahrein. De Friese coureur sprak zich positief uit in een persbericht van AlphaTauri: "Het was de laatste dag van de testweek en ik ben heel erg blij hoe alles is verlopen bij ons. We hebben heel erg veel rondjes gereden en we hebben alles gedaan wat we wilden doen. We hebben veel geleerd tijdens deze drie dagen, dat gaat ons volgende week helpen. Ik denk dat het middenveld heel erg competitief is, dus hopelijk kunnen we een goed resultaat pakken in onze eerste race van het seizoen."