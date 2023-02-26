De Vries tevreden met testweek: "Alles gedaan wat we wilden doen"

Nyck de Vries reed in de afgelopen dagen voor het eerst in zijn loopbaan de Formule 1-wintertest. De Nederlander kwam gisteren in de ochtend in actie in Bahrein en voltooide toen een enorm aantal van 87 rondjes. Hij was tevreden met de testweek en hij kijkt uit naar de eerste Grand Prix.
AlphaTauri was het productiefste team tijdens de wintertest op het circuit van Sakhir in Bahrein. De Vries reed gisterochtend een groot aantal rondjes, maar was tevens de langzaamste man van de dag. Het is niet iets waar men zich druk over moet maken, want het zijn immers de testdagen. Volgende week worden de punten voor het eerst uitgedeeld.
Nyck de Vries was wel te spreken over zijn prestaties op de zaterdagochtend in Bahrein. De Friese coureur sprak zich positief uit in een persbericht van AlphaTauri: "Het was de laatste dag van de testweek en ik ben heel erg blij hoe alles is verlopen bij ons. We hebben heel erg veel rondjes gereden en we hebben alles gedaan wat we wilden doen. We hebben veel geleerd tijdens deze drie dagen, dat gaat ons volgende week helpen. Ik denk dat het middenveld heel erg competitief is, dus hopelijk kunnen we een goed resultaat pakken in onze eerste race van het seizoen."
Meer vanuit kamp SAT:
Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)
“Being our final day of testing, we had several set-up items to tick off the list before heading into race mode next week. Some of these tests yielded results that were not quite as expected, but it was great to scan the envelope of the AT04. I think today we made the most progress out of the three days in terms of understanding the car, optimizing the tyres, aero work and set-up, which seems evident in the lap times. Clearly, everyone is on different plans, especially in terms of fuel loads, so we are being realistic in our expectations for performance at the start of the season, but we believe we should be able to put up a fight with the midfield group. The car ran very reliably for all three days which enabled us to gather all of the necessary data, so we can now analyse over the coming days to put everything together and come up with the best set-up and plan for the race weekend.”
Yuki Tsunoda #22
“We’ve had a productive three days of testing, where we gathered a lot of good data for the season. Today was my first afternoon session for this test, and I was happy with the quality of my driving during performance runs and my feedback to the team. We found some limitations, but looking deeper into it, I am certain the team and I will be able to improve in these areas to make the performance stronger. We’ll be working to keep this momentum going into next week and I hope we can achieve good results for the coming races. As always, it’s a tight midfield, but it’s difficult to compare ourselves to the other teams without knowing what programmes they were running. I’ll rest up, so that I am able to give 100 per cent for the race next week.”
Jody Egginton (Technical Director)
“Today has been a solid day of learning, providing some really interesting results and data to take away and review further. Overall, this test has been very busy and challenging at times, but I’m very pleased to see some good progress being made in understanding our package and the car running very reliably. Both Yuki and Nyck have delivered a good level of performance, giving excellent feedback and pushing the engineers. The workload has been very high, but the trackside mechanics, engineers, and factory support from Faenza and Bicester have risen to the task, which resulted in Scuderia AlphaTauri topping the mileage of this year’s pre-season test. The team has provided excellent levels of support to ensure we have covered the run programme, minimised garage time, and processed the huge amount of data over the three days of testing, so they all deserve a big thank you.”
Ik zag Nyck gisteravond bij studio sport waarin hij zich zeer politiek correct uitdrukte maar er wel aan toevoegde dat er toch nog wel heel veel werk was aan de AT.
Ik ben bang dat we deze wagen als 1e zien stranden in Q1 want ik schat Haas, Williams en AR hoger in.
Als er dan niet meer in zit dan is het aan Nyck om in ieder geval Yuki te verslaan.
Ik heb begrepen dat de afdeling catering bij Alpha Tauri erg karig is en een kapitaalinjectie behoeft.
