Russian Time
Russian Time
- Team name Russian Time
- Base - Russian
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2013
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 48 comments on Russian Time
- 2 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Russian Time
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On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 4. Monte Carlo, M...
May 25 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 3. Circuit de Cata...
May 13 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 3. Circuit de Cata...
May 12 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 2 Baku City Circui...
Apr 28 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 1 Bahrain Internat...
Apr 6 2018Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 11. Yas Marina Circui...
Nov 26 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 11. Yas Marina Circui...
Nov 24 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 10. Circuito de Jerez...
Oct 7 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 9. Autodromo Nazional...
Sep 2 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 8. Spa-Francorchamps,...
Aug 26 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 7. Hungaroring, Budap...
Jul 30 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 7. Hungaroring, Budap...
Jul 29 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 7. Hungaroring, Budap...
Jul 28 2017Album
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On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 4. Monte Carlo, Monaco. Friday 25 May 2018. Artem Markelov (RUS, RUSSIAN TIME). World Copyright: Joe Portlock / FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image Joe Portlock f2 Race 1 Race Action
May 25 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 4. Monte Carlo, Monaco. Friday 25 May 2018. Artem Markelov (RUS, RUSSIAN TIME). World Copyright: Zak Mauger / FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image Zak Mauger f2 race one 1 feature action
May 25 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 4. Monte Carlo, Monaco. Friday 25 May 2018. Artem Markelov (RUS, RUSSIAN TIME). World Copyright: Zak Mauger / FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image Zak Mauger f2 race one 1 feature action
May 25 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 3. Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Sunday 13 May 2018. Artem Markelov (RUS, RUSSIAN TIME). World Copyright: Zak Mauger / FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image Zak Mauger f2 race two 2 sprint action
May 13 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 3. Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Saturday 12 May 2018. Tadasuke Makino (JPN, RUSSIAN TIME). World Copyright: Joe Portlock / FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image Joe Portlock f2 race one 1 feature
May 12 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 2 Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan Saturday 28 April 2018 Tadasuke Makino (JPN, RUSSIAN TIME). World Copyright: Zak Mauger/LAT Images ref: Digital Image Zak Mauger f2 race one 1 feature action
Apr 28 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 1 Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain Sunday 8 April 2018. Maximilian Gunther (DEU, BWT Arden), Artem Markelov (RUS, RUSSIAN TIME), Sergio Sette Camara (BRA, Carlin). World Copyright: Zak Mauger/LAT Images ref: Digital Image Zak Mauger f2 race two 2 sprint portrait podium
Apr 8 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 1 Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain Sunday 8 April 2018. Artem Markelov (RUS, RUSSIAN TIME). World Copyright: Zak Mauger/LAT Images ref: Digital Image Zak Mauger f2 race two 2 sprint portrait podium
Apr 8 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Series - Round 1 Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain Friday 6 April 2018. Artem Markelov (RUS, RUSSIAN TIME). World Copyright: Zak Mauger/LAT Images ref: Digital Image Zak Mauger f2 practice action
Apr 6 2018Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 11. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Sunday 26 November 2017. Luca Ghiotto (ITA, RUSSIAN TIME). Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _X0W9968 Zak Mauger Race Two 2 Sprint action
Nov 26 2017Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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F2: New Formula 2 cars shakedown at Magny-Cours
The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...14 Feb 2018 15:16
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F2: Leclerc claims seventh consecutive pole position
Charles Leclerc remains unbeaten in qualifying this year as the young Monegasque driver stormed to his seventh consecutive pole position. The Ferrari junior's time of 1:26.2...28 Jul 2017 17:08
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F2: Nato takes maiden win after Leclerc penalty
Norman Nato lined up fourth on the grid and navigated the narrow streets of the Baku street circuit to put Arden on the top step. Oliver Rowland got a terrific start and pulled ...25 Jun 2017 13:15
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F2: Leclerc wins dramatic red flag ending race
Charles Leclerc demonstrated precision driving to convert his fourth pole position in a row into another race win. He was followed by McLaren junior Nyck De Vries and DAMS drive...24 Jun 2017 11:32
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F2: The season so far
Prema driver Charles Leclerc has carried his incredible form from GP3 into Formula 2 and is currently at the top of the standings with 77 points. The 2016 GP3 champion has stiff...14 Jun 2017 12:36
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F2: De Vries dominates Monaco sprint race
Rapax's Nyck de Vries took a commanding win from pole at the Saturday F2 sprint race in Monte Carlo, pulling away from teammate Johnny Cecotto to cross the line vi...27 May 2017 17:25
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F2: Rowland takes maiden win at Monaco
Oliver Rowland has won the feature race at Monaco after starting from third place on the grid. The Brit has won his first race in Formula 2 after making his debut in the series ...26 May 2017 12:27
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F2: Matsushita wins after Latifi mistake
Nobuhara Matsushita won the final race of the Formula 2 weekend. Nicolas Latifi was leading for a majority of the race until a mistake left him travelling through the gravel, al...14 May 2017 13:05
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F2: Leclerc leads the way after practice in Barcelona
Prema’s Charles Leclerc set the pace early on in Barcelona, setting a time of 1:29.974, the only driver to go under the 1:30.00 mark. Leclerc’s former teammate Alex ...12 May 2017 13:18
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F2: Markelov takes victory ahead of Nato and Leclerc in season opener
Russian Time driver Artem Markelov finished ahead of Norman Nato and and Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain International Circuit as the rebirth of Formula 2 brought about an enthra...15 Apr 2017 13:31
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F2: Leclerc takes pole for race one in Bahrain
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...14 Apr 2017 20:19
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F2: De Vries ends Bahrain test on top
Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...31 Mar 2017 18:59
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GP2: Russian Time confirm 2017 line up
Russian Time has revealed its driver line-up for the 2017 season, announcing that 21 year old Italian Luca Ghiotto will race alongside 22 year old Russian Artem Markelov. Both ...16 Feb 2017 07:09
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GP2: Pierre Gasly tops practice in Sepang
Pierre Gasly headed the practice session for GP2's return to Malaysia. The Frenchman set a time of 1 minute 42.352 seconds to beat Prema team mate Antonio Giovinazzi who cu...29 Sep 2016 15:34
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Markelov not ruling out Williams development role
Artem Markelov, a Russian GP2 driver, claims he is in talks with "a number of teams" about entering formula one. The 21-year-old, who is linked to the ownership of the...07 Sep 2016 12:54
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GP2: Alex Lynn wins German sprint race
Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...31 Jul 2016 11:11
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GP2: Nato fastest as GP2 testing resumes
The GP2 Series field is back on track this week for the second 2016 pre-season test session at Circuito de Jerez, Spain. The paddock was greeted by blue skies but cold temperatu...30 Mar 2016 14:00
14 Feb 2018 15:16
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15:16F2
28 Jul 2017 17:08
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17:08F2
25 Jun 2017 13:15
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13:15F2
24 Jun 2017 11:32
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11:32F2
14 Jun 2017 12:36
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12:36F2
27 May 2017 17:25
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17:25F2
26 May 2017 12:27
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12:27F2
14 May 2017 13:05
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13:05F2
12 May 2017 13:18
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13:18F2
15 Apr 2017 13:31
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13:31F2
14 Apr 2017 20:19
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20:19F2
31 Mar 2017 18:59
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18:59F2
16 Feb 2017 07:09
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07:09GP2
29 Sep 2016 15:34
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15:34GP2
07 Sep 2016 12:54
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12:54F1
31 Jul 2016 11:11
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11:11GP2
30 Mar 2016 14:00
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14:00GP2
History Russian Time
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Driver#
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Russian Time
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2026
1
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2025
1
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2024
1
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2023
1
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2022
1
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2021
1
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2020
1
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2019
1
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2018
1
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2017
6
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5
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Russian Time
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2016
10
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9
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DateGrand PrixQR
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23 - 24 Jun54
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25 - 26 May42
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12 - 13 May22
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14 - 15 Apr41
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25 - 26 Nov3
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30 - 1 Oct6
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2 - 3 Sep2
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26 - 27 Aug4
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29 - 30 Jul3
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22 - 23 Jul4
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8 - 9 Jul9
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1 - 2 Jul3
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17 - 18 Jun3
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26 - 27 May1
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13 - 14 May4