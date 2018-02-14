May 25 2018Album
The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...
Charles Leclerc remains unbeaten in qualifying this year as the young Monegasque driver stormed to his seventh consecutive pole position. The Ferrari junior's time of 1:26.2...
Norman Nato lined up fourth on the grid and navigated the narrow streets of the Baku street circuit to put Arden on the top step. Oliver Rowland got a terrific start and pulled ...
Charles Leclerc demonstrated precision driving to convert his fourth pole position in a row into another race win. He was followed by McLaren junior Nyck De Vries and DAMS drive...
Prema driver Charles Leclerc has carried his incredible form from GP3 into Formula 2 and is currently at the top of the standings with 77 points. The 2016 GP3 champion has stiff...
Rapax's Nyck de Vries took a commanding win from pole at the Saturday F2 sprint race in Monte Carlo, pulling away from teammate Johnny Cecotto to cross the line vi...
Oliver Rowland has won the feature race at Monaco after starting from third place on the grid. The Brit has won his first race in Formula 2 after making his debut in the series ...
Nobuhara Matsushita won the final race of the Formula 2 weekend. Nicolas Latifi was leading for a majority of the race until a mistake left him travelling through the gravel, al...
Prema’s Charles Leclerc set the pace early on in Barcelona, setting a time of 1:29.974, the only driver to go under the 1:30.00 mark. Leclerc’s former teammate Alex ...
Russian Time driver Artem Markelov finished ahead of Norman Nato and and Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain International Circuit as the rebirth of Formula 2 brought about an enthra...
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...
Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...
Russian Time has revealed its driver line-up for the 2017 season, announcing that 21 year old Italian Luca Ghiotto will race alongside 22 year old Russian Artem Markelov. Both ...
Pierre Gasly headed the practice session for GP2's return to Malaysia. The Frenchman set a time of 1 minute 42.352 seconds to beat Prema team mate Antonio Giovinazzi who cu...
Artem Markelov, a Russian GP2 driver, claims he is in talks with "a number of teams" about entering formula one. The 21-year-old, who is linked to the ownership of the...
Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...
The GP2 Series field is back on track this week for the second 2016 pre-season test session at Circuito de Jerez, Spain. The paddock was greeted by blue skies but cold temperatu...
