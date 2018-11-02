Rapax
Rapax
- Team name Rapax
- Base - Italy
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1997
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 347 comments on Rapax
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Rapax
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On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 10. Circuito de Jerez...
Oct 6 2017Album
On screen:
Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Italy. Sunday 3 ...
Sep 3 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 9. Autodromo Nazional...
Sep 2 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 8. Spa-Francorchamps,...
Aug 26 2017Album
On screen:
Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. Saturday 29 Ju...
Jul 29 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 7. Hungaroring, Budap...
Jul 29 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 7. Hungaroring, Budap...
Jul 28 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 5. Red Bull Ring, Spi...
Jul 8 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 5. Red Bull Ring, Spi...
Jul 7 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 4. Baku City Circuit,...
Jun 25 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 4. Baku City Circuit,...
Jun 24 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 2. Circuit de Catalun...
May 13 2017Album
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On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 11. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Saturday 25 November 2017. Louis Deletraz (SUI, Rapax). Photo: Sam Bloxham/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _W6I3470 Sam Bloxham Race One
Nov 25 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 11. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Saturday 25 November 2017. Roberto Merhi (ESP, Rapax). Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _X0W8924 Zak Mauger Race One 1 Feature action
Nov 25 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 10. Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain. Friday 6 October 2017. Rene Binder (AUT, Rapax). Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _X0W0661 Zak Mauger Practice action
Oct 6 2017Album
On screen:
Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Italy. Sunday 3 September 2017 Sean Gelael (INA, Pertamina Arden). leadsRoberto Merhi (ESP, Rapax). Photo: Bloxham/FIA Formula 2 ref: Digital Image _W6I4782 F2 Podium
Sep 3 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 9. Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy. Saturday 2 September 2017. Roberto Merhi (ESP, Rapax). Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _T9I0651 Zak Mauger Race One 1 Feature action
Sep 2 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 8. Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium. Sunday 27 August 2017. Louis Deletraz (SUI, Rapax). Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _56I3406 Zak Mauger Race Two 2 Sprint action
Aug 27 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 8. Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium. Sunday 27 August 2017. Roberto Merhi (ESP, Rapax). Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _54I3083 Zak Mauger Race Two 2 Sprint action
Aug 27 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 8. Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium. Saturday 26 August 2017. Roberto Merhi (ESP, Rapax). Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _54I1747 Zak Mauger Race One 1 Feature action
Aug 26 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 7. Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. Sunday 30 July 2017. Oliver Rowland (GBR, DAMS), Nobuharu Matsushita (JPN, ART Grand Prix), Nyck De Vries (NED, Rapax). Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _54I4951 Zak Mauger Race Two 2 Sprint portrait podium
Jul 30 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 7. Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. Sunday 30 July 2017. Nobuharu Matsushita (JPN, ART Grand Prix), leads Alexander Albon (THA, ART Grand Prix), Luca Ghiotto (ITA, RUSSIAN TIME), Nyck De Vries (NED, Rapax) and the rest of the field at the start of the race. Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _56I4239 Zak Mauger Race Two 2 Sprint action
Jul 30 2017Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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De Vries plays down investment rumours
Nyck de Vries has calmed rumours that Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo was set to invest in his career in order to increase his chances of a seat in Formula 1. The Formula 2 r...02 Nov 2018 16:37
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Deletraz to test with Haas in Abu Dhabi
The Haas F1 team has confirmed that Louis Deletraz will drive the VF-18 at the post-season Abu Dhabi test. Pirelli hosts a two-day test at the end of every season to try out the...01 Nov 2018 17:44
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F2: Nyck De Vries trades Rapax for Racing Engineering
McLaren junior Nyck De Vries will join Racing Engineering from this weekend in Belgium, as Formula 2 contests alongside Formula 1 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. The Dutchm...23 Aug 2017 14:36
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F2: Callum Ilott to make F2 debut at Silverstone
Callum Ilott will make his Formula 2 debut this weekend at Silverstone, as the young Brit has been confirmed by Trident. The championship travels to Great Britain and will compe...12 Jul 2017 13:43
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F2: Leclerc dominates to take fourth win of the season
Prema’s Charles Leclerc has turned his fifth pole position into another race win in a comfortable fashion. His team mate Antonio Fuoco, who has had a tough few races bounc...08 Jul 2017 17:08
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F2: Marciello moves to Trident, Canamasas to Rapax
Raffaele Marciello will make a return to Formula 2 this weekend in Austria, as the Italian has secured an outing for Trident. He will be taking the seat of Sergio Canamasas who ...06 Jul 2017 10:41
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F2: The season so far
Prema driver Charles Leclerc has carried his incredible form from GP3 into Formula 2 and is currently at the top of the standings with 77 points. The 2016 GP3 champion has stiff...14 Jun 2017 12:36
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F2: De Vries dominates Monaco sprint race
Rapax's Nyck de Vries took a commanding win from pole at the Saturday F2 sprint race in Monte Carlo, pulling away from teammate Johnny Cecotto to cross the line vi...27 May 2017 17:25
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F2: Rowland takes maiden win at Monaco
Oliver Rowland has won the feature race at Monaco after starting from third place on the grid. The Brit has won his first race in Formula 2 after making his debut in the series ...26 May 2017 12:27
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F2: Markelov takes victory ahead of Nato and Leclerc in season opener
Russian Time driver Artem Markelov finished ahead of Norman Nato and and Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain International Circuit as the rebirth of Formula 2 brought about an enthra...15 Apr 2017 13:31
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F2: Leclerc takes pole for race one in Bahrain
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...14 Apr 2017 20:19
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F2: Nyck de Vries previews the season ahead
Nyck de Vries is looking forward to the upcoming Formula 2 championship, as the McLaren junior driver makes his debut in the series. The 22-year-old Dutchman last year competed ...11 Apr 2017 14:37
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F2: De Vries ends Bahrain test on top
Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...31 Mar 2017 18:59
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F2: Rapax sign Cecotto and De Vries
Rapax has confirmed that they will field drivers Johnny Cecotto and Nyck de Vries for the 2017 FIA Formula 2 championship. Cecotto will compete in another year in the seri...12 Mar 2017 10:09
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GP2: Alex Lynn wins German sprint race
Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...31 Jul 2016 11:11
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GP2: Nato concludes test week in first position
Frenchman Norman Nato concluded this week's second pre-season testing at the top of the timesheets: he lapped the Spanish track in a 1:24.518 ahead of Arthur Pic and Nobuhar...01 Apr 2016 08:14
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GP2: Racing Engineering sets the pace in Jerez
It has been a fruitful day for Briton Jordan King who set the best laptime in a 1:24.449 in the morning session – one tenth quicker than rookie Antonio Giovinazzi and Nobu...31 Mar 2016 08:40
02 Nov 2018 16:37
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16:37F1
01 Nov 2018 17:44
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17:44F1
23 Aug 2017 14:36
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14:36F2
12 Jul 2017 13:43
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13:43F2
08 Jul 2017 17:08
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17:08F2
06 Jul 2017 10:41
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10:41F2
14 Jun 2017 12:36
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12:36F2
27 May 2017 17:25
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17:25F2
26 May 2017 12:27
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12:27F2
15 Apr 2017 13:31
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13:31F2
14 Apr 2017 20:19
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20:19F2
11 Apr 2017 14:37
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14:37F2
31 Mar 2017 18:59
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18:59F2
12 Mar 2017 10:09
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10:09F2
31 Jul 2016 11:11
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11:11GP2
01 Apr 2016 08:14
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08:14GP2
31 Mar 2016 08:40
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08:40GP2
History Rapax
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Driver#
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Team Rapax
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2017
19
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19
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19
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19
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Team Rapax
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2016
12
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11
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12
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DateGrand PrixQR
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23 - 24 Jun42
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25 - 26 May87
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12 - 13 May310
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14 - 15 Apr210
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25 - 26 Nov7
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30 - 1 Oct9
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2 - 3 Sep3
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26 - 27 Aug8
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29 - 30 Jul4
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22 - 23 Jul5
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8 - 9 Jul14
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1 - 2 Jul9
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17 - 18 Jun10
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26 - 27 May10
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13 - 14 May9