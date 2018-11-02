user icon
Rapax

IT Rapax

  • Team name Rapax
  • Base - Italy
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1997
  • Podiums -
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins
  •  

  • De Vries plays down investment rumours
    De Vries plays down investment rumours

    Nyck de Vries has calmed rumours that Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo was set to invest in his career in order to increase his chances of a seat in Formula 1. The Formula 2 r...

    02 Nov 2018 16:37
  • Deletraz to test with Haas in Abu Dhabi
    Deletraz to test with Haas in Abu Dhabi

    The Haas F1 team has confirmed that Louis Deletraz will drive the VF-18 at the post-season Abu Dhabi test. Pirelli hosts a two-day test at the end of every season to try out the...

    01 Nov 2018 17:44
  • Nyck De Vries trades Rapax for Racing Engineering
    F2: Nyck De Vries trades Rapax for Racing Engineering

    McLaren junior Nyck De Vries will join Racing Engineering from this weekend in Belgium, as Formula 2 contests alongside Formula 1 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. The Dutchm...

    23 Aug 2017 14:36
  • Callum Ilott to make F2 debut at Silverstone
    F2: Callum Ilott to make F2 debut at Silverstone

    Callum Ilott will make his Formula 2 debut this weekend at Silverstone, as the young Brit has been confirmed by Trident. The championship travels to Great Britain and will compe...

    12 Jul 2017 13:43
  • Leclerc dominates to take fourth win of the season
    F2: Leclerc dominates to take fourth win of the season

    Prema’s Charles Leclerc has turned his fifth pole position into another race win in a comfortable fashion. His team mate Antonio Fuoco, who has had a tough few races bounc...

    08 Jul 2017 17:08
  • Marciello moves to Trident, Canamasas to Rapax
    F2: Marciello moves to Trident, Canamasas to Rapax

    Raffaele Marciello will make a return to Formula 2 this weekend in Austria, as the Italian has secured an outing for Trident. He will be taking the seat of Sergio Canamasas who ...

    06 Jul 2017 10:41
    F2: The season so far

    Prema driver Charles Leclerc has carried his incredible form from GP3 into Formula 2 and is currently at the top of the standings with 77 points. The 2016 GP3 champion has stiff...

    14 Jun 2017 12:36
  • De Vries dominates Monaco sprint race
    F2: De Vries dominates Monaco sprint race

    Rapax's Nyck de Vries took a commanding win from pole at the Saturday F2 sprint race in Monte Carlo, pulling away from teammate Johnny Cecotto to cross the line vi...

    27 May 2017 17:25
  • Rowland takes maiden win at Monaco
    F2: Rowland takes maiden win at Monaco

    Oliver Rowland has won the feature race at Monaco after starting from third place on the grid. The Brit has won his first race in Formula 2 after making his debut in the series ...

    26 May 2017 12:27
  • Markelov takes victory ahead of Nato and Leclerc in season opener
    F2: Markelov takes victory ahead of Nato and Leclerc in season opener

    Russian Time driver Artem Markelov finished ahead of Norman Nato and and Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain International Circuit as the rebirth of Formula 2 brought about an enthra...

    15 Apr 2017 13:31
  • Leclerc takes pole for race one in Bahrain
    F2: Leclerc takes pole for race one in Bahrain

    Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...

    14 Apr 2017 20:19
  • Nyck de Vries previews the season ahead
    F2: Nyck de Vries previews the season ahead

    Nyck de Vries is looking forward to the upcoming Formula 2 championship, as the McLaren junior driver makes his debut in the series. The 22-year-old Dutchman last year competed ...

    11 Apr 2017 14:37
  • De Vries ends Bahrain test on top
    F2: De Vries ends Bahrain test on top

    Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...

    31 Mar 2017 18:59
  • Rapax sign Cecotto and De Vries
    F2: Rapax sign Cecotto and De Vries

    Rapax has confirmed that they will field drivers Johnny Cecotto and Nyck de Vries for the 2017 FIA Formula 2 championship. Cecotto will compete in another year in the seri...

    12 Mar 2017 10:09
  • Alex Lynn wins German sprint race
    GP2: Alex Lynn wins German sprint race

    Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...

    31 Jul 2016 11:11
  • Nato concludes test week in first position
    GP2: Nato concludes test week in first position

    Frenchman Norman Nato concluded this week's second pre-season testing at the top of the timesheets: he lapped the Spanish track in a 1:24.518 ahead of Arthur Pic and Nobuhar...

    01 Apr 2016 08:14
  • Racing Engineering sets the pace in Jerez
    GP2: Racing Engineering sets the pace in Jerez

    It has been a fruitful day for Briton Jordan King who set the best laptime in a 1:24.449 in the morning session – one tenth quicker than rookie Antonio Giovinazzi and Nobu...

    31 Mar 2016 08:40

Recent results of Rapax

