Nyck de Vries has calmed rumours that Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo was set to invest in his career in order to increase his chances of a seat in Formula 1. The Formula 2 r...
The Haas F1 team has confirmed that Louis Deletraz will drive the VF-18 at the post-season Abu Dhabi test. Pirelli hosts a two-day test at the end of every season to try out the...
McLaren junior Nyck De Vries will join Racing Engineering from this weekend in Belgium, as Formula 2 contests alongside Formula 1 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. The Dutchm...
Callum Ilott will make his Formula 2 debut this weekend at Silverstone, as the young Brit has been confirmed by Trident. The championship travels to Great Britain and will compe...
Prema’s Charles Leclerc has turned his fifth pole position into another race win in a comfortable fashion. His team mate Antonio Fuoco, who has had a tough few races bounc...
Raffaele Marciello will make a return to Formula 2 this weekend in Austria, as the Italian has secured an outing for Trident. He will be taking the seat of Sergio Canamasas who ...
Prema driver Charles Leclerc has carried his incredible form from GP3 into Formula 2 and is currently at the top of the standings with 77 points. The 2016 GP3 champion has stiff...
Rapax's Nyck de Vries took a commanding win from pole at the Saturday F2 sprint race in Monte Carlo, pulling away from teammate Johnny Cecotto to cross the line vi...
Oliver Rowland has won the feature race at Monaco after starting from third place on the grid. The Brit has won his first race in Formula 2 after making his debut in the series ...
Russian Time driver Artem Markelov finished ahead of Norman Nato and and Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain International Circuit as the rebirth of Formula 2 brought about an enthra...
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...
Nyck de Vries is looking forward to the upcoming Formula 2 championship, as the McLaren junior driver makes his debut in the series. The 22-year-old Dutchman last year competed ...
Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...
Rapax has confirmed that they will field drivers Johnny Cecotto and Nyck de Vries for the 2017 FIA Formula 2 championship. Cecotto will compete in another year in the seri...
Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...
Frenchman Norman Nato concluded this week's second pre-season testing at the top of the timesheets: he lapped the Spanish track in a 1:24.518 ahead of Arthur Pic and Nobuhar...
It has been a fruitful day for Briton Jordan King who set the best laptime in a 1:24.449 in the morning session – one tenth quicker than rookie Antonio Giovinazzi and Nobu...
