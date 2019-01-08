user icon
Racing Engineering

ES Racing Engineering

  • Team name Racing Engineering
  • Base - Spain
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1999
  • Podiums -
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Foto gallery

Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins

Latest news
  • Deletraz secures 2019 Carlin seat
    F2: Deletraz secures 2019 Carlin seat

    Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...

    08 Jan 2019 13:40
  • De Vries plays down investment rumours
    De Vries plays down investment rumours

    Nyck de Vries has calmed rumours that Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo was set to invest in his career in order to increase his chances of a seat in Formula 1. The Formula 2 r...

    02 Nov 2018 16:37
  • Deletraz to test with Haas in Abu Dhabi
    Deletraz to test with Haas in Abu Dhabi

    The Haas F1 team has confirmed that Louis Deletraz will drive the VF-18 at the post-season Abu Dhabi test. Pirelli hosts a two-day test at the end of every season to try out the...

    01 Nov 2018 17:44
  • Nyck De Vries trades Rapax for Racing Engineering
    F2: Nyck De Vries trades Rapax for Racing Engineering

    McLaren junior Nyck De Vries will join Racing Engineering from this weekend in Belgium, as Formula 2 contests alongside Formula 1 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. The Dutchm...

    23 Aug 2017 14:36
  • 'Second Chinese party making plans for Formula 1'
    'Second Chinese party making plans for Formula 1'

    The Chinese Grand Prix has been on the calendar since 2004 but never has there been such interest until now to set up a Formula 1 team from the country. Recently, one group show...

    28 Jun 2017 09:25
  • Nato takes maiden win after Leclerc penalty
    F2: Nato takes maiden win after Leclerc penalty

    Norman Nato lined up fourth on the grid and navigated the narrow streets of the Baku street circuit to put Arden on the top step. Oliver Rowland got a terrific start and pulled ...

    25 Jun 2017 13:15
  • Leclerc wins dramatic red flag ending race
    F2: Leclerc wins dramatic red flag ending race

    Charles Leclerc demonstrated precision driving to convert his fourth pole position in a row into another race win. He was followed by McLaren junior Nyck De Vries and DAMS drive...

    24 Jun 2017 11:32
  • Malja given Sauber test drive
    Malja given Sauber test drive

    Formula 2 driver Gustav Malja has been handed a test drive later this year at the Hungaroring, following the Hungarian Grand Prix. Th 21-year-old currently drives for Racing Eng...

    30 May 2017 10:05
  • De Vries dominates Monaco sprint race
    F2: De Vries dominates Monaco sprint race

    Rapax's Nyck de Vries took a commanding win from pole at the Saturday F2 sprint race in Monte Carlo, pulling away from teammate Johnny Cecotto to cross the line vi...

    27 May 2017 17:25
  • Leclerc takes pole for race one in Bahrain
    F2: Leclerc takes pole for race one in Bahrain

    Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...

    14 Apr 2017 20:19
  • King completes MP Motorsport move
    GP2: King completes MP Motorsport move

    Jordan King has completed his move to MP Motorsport for the 2017 season. The Brit moves to the team after two seasons at Racing Engineering, picking up two wins and six podiums....

    14 Feb 2017 17:34
  • Pierre Gasly tops practice in Sepang
    GP2: Pierre Gasly tops practice in Sepang

    Pierre Gasly headed the practice session for GP2's return to Malaysia. The Frenchman set a time of 1 minute 42.352 seconds to beat Prema team mate Antonio Giovinazzi who cu...

    29 Sep 2016 15:34
  • Norman Nato tops first GP2 practice in Baku
    GP2: Norman Nato tops first GP2 practice in Baku

    GP2 christened the now Baku City Circuit with the first official session on the circuit on Friday morning. First practice in Baku for the Formula One feeder series was topped b...

    17 Jun 2016 13:39
  • Nato concludes test week in first position
    GP2: Nato concludes test week in first position

    Frenchman Norman Nato concluded this week's second pre-season testing at the top of the timesheets: he lapped the Spanish track in a 1:24.518 ahead of Arthur Pic and Nobuhar...

    01 Apr 2016 08:14
  • Racing Engineering sets the pace in Jerez
    GP2: Racing Engineering sets the pace in Jerez

    It has been a fruitful day for Briton Jordan King who set the best laptime in a 1:24.449 in the morning session – one tenth quicker than rookie Antonio Giovinazzi and Nobu...

    31 Mar 2016 08:40
  • Nato fastest as GP2 testing resumes
    GP2: Nato fastest as GP2 testing resumes

    The GP2 Series field is back on track this week for the second 2016 pre-season test session at Circuito de Jerez, Spain. The paddock was greeted by blue skies but cold temperatu...

    30 Mar 2016 14:00
  • King continues as development driver at Manor
    King continues as development driver at Manor

    Manor Racing will retain Jordan King in the role of Development Driver for a second season. Jordan, 22, will continue to play a supporting role within the 2016 driver line-up, a...

    01 Mar 2016 08:50
  • Racing Engineering signs Norman Nato
    GP2: Racing Engineering signs Norman Nato

    Racing Engineering are pleased to announce that 23 year old Frenchman Norman Nato will be joining the Spanish team for the 2016 GP2 Series. Nato who began karting in 1998, winn...

    04 Feb 2016 16:35
  • Official: Rossi to race for Manor in Singapore
    Official: Rossi to race for Manor in Singapore

    The Manor Marussia F1 Team is pleased to announce that it has signed Alexander Rossi as race driver for five of the seven remaining rounds of the 2015 season, competing alongsid...

    16 Sep 2015 17:49
  • Racing Engineering confirms Leimer and Leal for 2013
    GP2: Racing Engineering confirms Leimer and Leal for 2013

    Racing Engineering is pleased to announce that their drivers for the 2013 GP2 Series will be Fabio Leimer and Julián Leal. The 23 year-old Swiss Fabio Leimer has come up throug...

    16 Jan 2013 14:24
  • Esteban Gutierrez ends test in Barcelona on top
    GP2: Esteban Gutierrez ends test in Barcelona on top

    Esteban Gutiérrez set the quickest laptime again in todays final pre-season test in Barcelona. The young Mexican set a laptime of 1:29.154 in the morning session ahead of las...

    08 Mar 2012 16:34
  • Racing Engeering signs Berthon for 2012
    GP2: Racing Engeering signs Berthon for 2012

    Racing Engineering is pleased to announce that Nathanaël Berthon will be joining them to compete in the 2012 GP2 Series alongside Fabio Leimer. Berthons first experience with...

    06 Mar 2012 13:40

