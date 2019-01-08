Racing Engineering
Racing Engineering
- Team name Racing Engineering
- Base - Spain
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1999
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 861 comments on Racing Engineering
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Racing Engineering
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Formula One World Championship Red Bull Racing ...
Jun 11Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 11. Yas Marina Circui...
Nov 24 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 10. Circuito de Jerez...
Oct 8 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 10. Circuito de Jerez...
Oct 6 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 9. Autodromo Nazional...
Sep 2 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 9. Autodromo Nazional...
Sep 1 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 8. Spa-Francorchamps,...
Aug 26 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 8. Spa-Francorchamps,...
Aug 25 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 7. Hungaroring, Budap...
Jul 29 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 7. Hungaroring, Budap...
Jul 28 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 6. Silverstone, North...
Jul 15 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 6. Silverstone, North...
Jul 14 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 5. Red Bull Ring, Spi...
Jul 7 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 4. Baku City Circuit,...
Jun 25 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 4. Baku City Circuit,...
Jun 23 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 3. Monte Carlo, Monac...
May 26 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 3. Monte Carlo, Monac...
May 25 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 1. Bahrain Internatio...
Apr 15 2017Album
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2016 GP2 Series Round 11. Yas Marina Circuit, ...
Nov 27 2016Album
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Red Bull Racing engineering hub in the paddock. 11.06.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Preparation Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Rew / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Barcelona, Spain XPB Images Barcelona Spain Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Thursday June Barcelona Catalunya Spain Montmelo 11 06 6 2026
Jun 11Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 11. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Saturday 25 November 2017. Artem Markelov (RUS, RUSSIAN TIME), leads Nyck De Vries (NED, Racing Engineering) and the rest of the field at the start of the race. Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _56I1740 Zak Mauger Race One 1 Feature action
Nov 25 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 11. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Saturday 25 November 2017. Artem Markelov (RUS, RUSSIAN TIME), leads Nyck De Vries (NED, Racing Engineering) and the rest of the field at the start of the race. Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _56I1734 Zak Mauger Race One 1 Feature action
Nov 25 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 11. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Friday 24 November 2017. Nyck De Vries (NED, Racing Engineering). Photo: Sam Bloxham/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _W6I2591 Sam Bloxham Qualifying action
Nov 24 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 10. Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain. Sunday 8 October 2017. Nyck De Vries (NED, Racing Engineering). Photo: Andrew Ferraro/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _FER3610 Andrew Ferraro Race One 1 Feature
Oct 8 2017Album
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2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 10. Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain. Friday 6 October 2017. Nyck De Vries (NED, Racing Engineering). Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _X0W0169 Zak Mauger Practice portrait
Oct 6 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 9. Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy. Saturday 2 September 2017. Nyck De Vries (NED, Racing Engineering). Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _T9I0480 Zak Mauger Race One 1 Feature action
Sep 2 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 9. Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy. Friday 1 September 2017. Nyck De Vries (NED, Racing Engineering). Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _54I6146 Zak Mauger Qualifying portrait
Sep 1 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 8. Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium. Sunday 27 August 2017. Nyck De Vries (NED, Racing Engineering). Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _54I3322 Zak Mauger Race Two 2 Sprint podium portrait
Aug 27 2017Album
On screen:
2017 FIA Formula 2 Round 8. Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium. Sunday 27 August 2017. Nyck De Vries (NED, Racing Engineering). Photo: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2. ref: Digital Image _56I3496 Zak Mauger Race Two 2 Sprint podium portrait
Aug 27 2017Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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F2: Deletraz secures 2019 Carlin seat
Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...08 Jan 2019 13:40
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De Vries plays down investment rumours
Nyck de Vries has calmed rumours that Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo was set to invest in his career in order to increase his chances of a seat in Formula 1. The Formula 2 r...02 Nov 2018 16:37
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Deletraz to test with Haas in Abu Dhabi
The Haas F1 team has confirmed that Louis Deletraz will drive the VF-18 at the post-season Abu Dhabi test. Pirelli hosts a two-day test at the end of every season to try out the...01 Nov 2018 17:44
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F2: Nyck De Vries trades Rapax for Racing Engineering
McLaren junior Nyck De Vries will join Racing Engineering from this weekend in Belgium, as Formula 2 contests alongside Formula 1 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. The Dutchm...23 Aug 2017 14:36
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'Second Chinese party making plans for Formula 1'
The Chinese Grand Prix has been on the calendar since 2004 but never has there been such interest until now to set up a Formula 1 team from the country. Recently, one group show...28 Jun 2017 09:25
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F2: Nato takes maiden win after Leclerc penalty
Norman Nato lined up fourth on the grid and navigated the narrow streets of the Baku street circuit to put Arden on the top step. Oliver Rowland got a terrific start and pulled ...25 Jun 2017 13:15
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F2: Leclerc wins dramatic red flag ending race
Charles Leclerc demonstrated precision driving to convert his fourth pole position in a row into another race win. He was followed by McLaren junior Nyck De Vries and DAMS drive...24 Jun 2017 11:32
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Malja given Sauber test drive
Formula 2 driver Gustav Malja has been handed a test drive later this year at the Hungaroring, following the Hungarian Grand Prix. Th 21-year-old currently drives for Racing Eng...30 May 2017 10:05
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F2: De Vries dominates Monaco sprint race
Rapax's Nyck de Vries took a commanding win from pole at the Saturday F2 sprint race in Monte Carlo, pulling away from teammate Johnny Cecotto to cross the line vi...27 May 2017 17:25
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F2: Leclerc takes pole for race one in Bahrain
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...14 Apr 2017 20:19
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GP2: King completes MP Motorsport move
Jordan King has completed his move to MP Motorsport for the 2017 season. The Brit moves to the team after two seasons at Racing Engineering, picking up two wins and six podiums....14 Feb 2017 17:34
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GP2: Pierre Gasly tops practice in Sepang
Pierre Gasly headed the practice session for GP2's return to Malaysia. The Frenchman set a time of 1 minute 42.352 seconds to beat Prema team mate Antonio Giovinazzi who cu...29 Sep 2016 15:34
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GP2: Norman Nato tops first GP2 practice in Baku
GP2 christened the now Baku City Circuit with the first official session on the circuit on Friday morning. First practice in Baku for the Formula One feeder series was topped b...17 Jun 2016 13:39
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GP2: Nato concludes test week in first position
Frenchman Norman Nato concluded this week's second pre-season testing at the top of the timesheets: he lapped the Spanish track in a 1:24.518 ahead of Arthur Pic and Nobuhar...01 Apr 2016 08:14
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GP2: Racing Engineering sets the pace in Jerez
It has been a fruitful day for Briton Jordan King who set the best laptime in a 1:24.449 in the morning session – one tenth quicker than rookie Antonio Giovinazzi and Nobu...31 Mar 2016 08:40
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GP2: Nato fastest as GP2 testing resumes
The GP2 Series field is back on track this week for the second 2016 pre-season test session at Circuito de Jerez, Spain. The paddock was greeted by blue skies but cold temperatu...30 Mar 2016 14:00
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King continues as development driver at Manor
Manor Racing will retain Jordan King in the role of Development Driver for a second season. Jordan, 22, will continue to play a supporting role within the 2016 driver line-up, a...01 Mar 2016 08:50
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GP2: Racing Engineering signs Norman Nato
Racing Engineering are pleased to announce that 23 year old Frenchman Norman Nato will be joining the Spanish team for the 2016 GP2 Series. Nato who began karting in 1998, winn...04 Feb 2016 16:35
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Official: Rossi to race for Manor in Singapore
The Manor Marussia F1 Team is pleased to announce that it has signed Alexander Rossi as race driver for five of the seven remaining rounds of the 2015 season, competing alongsid...16 Sep 2015 17:49
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GP2: Racing Engineering confirms Leimer and Leal for 2013
Racing Engineering is pleased to announce that their drivers for the 2013 GP2 Series will be Fabio Leimer and Julián Leal. The 23 year-old Swiss Fabio Leimer has come up throug...16 Jan 2013 14:24
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GP2: Esteban Gutierrez ends test in Barcelona on top
Esteban Gutiérrez set the quickest laptime again in todays final pre-season test in Barcelona. The young Mexican set a laptime of 1:29.154 in the morning session ahead of las...08 Mar 2012 16:34
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GP2: Racing Engeering signs Berthon for 2012
Racing Engineering is pleased to announce that Nathanaël Berthon will be joining them to compete in the 2012 GP2 Series alongside Fabio Leimer. Berthons first experience with...06 Mar 2012 13:40
08 Jan 2019 13:40
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13:40F2
02 Nov 2018 16:37
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16:37F1
01 Nov 2018 17:44
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17:44F1
23 Aug 2017 14:36
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14:36F2
28 Jun 2017 09:25
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09:25F1
25 Jun 2017 13:15
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13:15F2
24 Jun 2017 11:32
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11:32F2
30 May 2017 10:05
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10:05F1
27 May 2017 17:25
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17:25F2
14 Apr 2017 20:19
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20:19F2
14 Feb 2017 17:34
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17:34GP2
29 Sep 2016 15:34
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15:34GP2
17 Jun 2016 13:39
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13:39GP2
01 Apr 2016 08:14
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08:14GP2
31 Mar 2016 08:40
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08:40GP2
30 Mar 2016 14:00
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14:00GP2
01 Mar 2016 08:50
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08:50F1
04 Feb 2016 16:35
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16:35GP2
16 Sep 2015 17:49
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17:49F1
16 Jan 2013 14:24
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14:24GP2
08 Mar 2012 16:34
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16:34GP2
06 Mar 2012 13:40
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13:40GP2
History Racing Engineering
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Driver#
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Racing Engineering
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2017
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Racing Engineering
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2016
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2015
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Racing Engineering
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Racing Engineering
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Racing Engineering
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DateGrand PrixQR
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23 - 24 Jun1411
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25 - 26 May126
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12 - 13 May117
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14 - 15 Apr1418
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25 - 26 Nov6
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30 - 1 Oct3
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2 - 3 Sep5
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26 - 27 Aug2
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29 - 30 Jul15
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22 - 23 Jul7
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8 - 9 Jul7
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1 - 2 Jul7
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17 - 18 Jun12
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26 - 27 May2
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13 - 14 May1