Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...
Nyck de Vries has calmed rumours that Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo was set to invest in his career in order to increase his chances of a seat in Formula 1. The Formula 2 r...
The Haas F1 team has confirmed that Louis Deletraz will drive the VF-18 at the post-season Abu Dhabi test. Pirelli hosts a two-day test at the end of every season to try out the...
McLaren junior Nyck De Vries will join Racing Engineering from this weekend in Belgium, as Formula 2 contests alongside Formula 1 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. The Dutchm...
The Chinese Grand Prix has been on the calendar since 2004 but never has there been such interest until now to set up a Formula 1 team from the country. Recently, one group show...
Norman Nato lined up fourth on the grid and navigated the narrow streets of the Baku street circuit to put Arden on the top step. Oliver Rowland got a terrific start and pulled ...
Charles Leclerc demonstrated precision driving to convert his fourth pole position in a row into another race win. He was followed by McLaren junior Nyck De Vries and DAMS drive...
Formula 2 driver Gustav Malja has been handed a test drive later this year at the Hungaroring, following the Hungarian Grand Prix. Th 21-year-old currently drives for Racing Eng...
Rapax's Nyck de Vries took a commanding win from pole at the Saturday F2 sprint race in Monte Carlo, pulling away from teammate Johnny Cecotto to cross the line vi...
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...
Jordan King has completed his move to MP Motorsport for the 2017 season. The Brit moves to the team after two seasons at Racing Engineering, picking up two wins and six podiums....
Pierre Gasly headed the practice session for GP2's return to Malaysia. The Frenchman set a time of 1 minute 42.352 seconds to beat Prema team mate Antonio Giovinazzi who cu...
GP2 christened the now Baku City Circuit with the first official session on the circuit on Friday morning. First practice in Baku for the Formula One feeder series was topped b...
Frenchman Norman Nato concluded this week's second pre-season testing at the top of the timesheets: he lapped the Spanish track in a 1:24.518 ahead of Arthur Pic and Nobuhar...
It has been a fruitful day for Briton Jordan King who set the best laptime in a 1:24.449 in the morning session – one tenth quicker than rookie Antonio Giovinazzi and Nobu...
The GP2 Series field is back on track this week for the second 2016 pre-season test session at Circuito de Jerez, Spain. The paddock was greeted by blue skies but cold temperatu...
Manor Racing will retain Jordan King in the role of Development Driver for a second season. Jordan, 22, will continue to play a supporting role within the 2016 driver line-up, a...
Racing Engineering are pleased to announce that 23 year old Frenchman Norman Nato will be joining the Spanish team for the 2016 GP2 Series. Nato who began karting in 1998, winn...
The Manor Marussia F1 Team is pleased to announce that it has signed Alexander Rossi as race driver for five of the seven remaining rounds of the 2015 season, competing alongsid...
Racing Engineering is pleased to announce that their drivers for the 2013 GP2 Series will be Fabio Leimer and Julián Leal. The 23 year-old Swiss Fabio Leimer has come up throug...
Esteban Gutiérrez set the quickest laptime again in todays final pre-season test in Barcelona. The young Mexican set a laptime of 1:29.154 in the morning session ahead of las...
Racing Engineering is pleased to announce that Nathanaël Berthon will be joining them to compete in the 2012 GP2 Series alongside Fabio Leimer. Berthons first experience with...
