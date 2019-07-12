user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Gasly not getting excited after 'best Friday of the season'

  • Published on 12 Jul 2019 19:26
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pierre Gasly says he will not become excited after what he described as his best Friday of the 2019 season so far.

The Frenchman topped the opening practice session before ending the afternoon outing in fifth, ahead of teammate Max Verstappen.

MOREVerstappen: Turn 6 bumpier than last year despite new surface | Horner: Two-stop strategy a possibility after early degradation signs

However, Gasly is remaining focused on Saturday and Sunday for qualifying and the race, where he will be looking to turn around his poor form at Red Bull

“We’ll wait tomorrow and Sunday to see,” said Gasly. “But for sure it’s the best Friday of the season. The changes seemed to work so we need to keep going in that direction.

“I'm happy, it was a really good day on my side. We made a lot of changes since Austria and we had a good plan on how to improve things on my side, and also with the team, how we can work better together.

"It seems to work well so far. It's only Friday but the feeling is a lot better today."

No mistakes crucial in coming days

Gasly struggled with the windy conditions, as did many drivers, who found themselves going off the circuit at some point during the sessions.

Although his weekend has started strongly, Gasly knows that he can't afford to make any mistakes in the next two days as pressure ramps up on his shoulders. 

“It was super windy, from one corner to another you get really different balance and sliding a lot,” he said.

“Even my lap this afternoon wasn’t super. I know I can find a bit more so I think it is tricky for everybody and it will be important not to do any mistakes tomorrow.”


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari challenge Mercedes this weekend in Great Britain?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Pierre Gasly 10
cour-pic
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Feb 7 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Rouen, France
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar