Gasly not getting excited after 'best Friday of the season'

Pierre Gasly says he will not become excited after what he described as his best Friday of the 2019 season so far.

The Frenchman topped the opening practice session before ending the afternoon outing in fifth, ahead of teammate Max Verstappen .

However, Gasly is remaining focused on Saturday and Sunday for qualifying and the race, where he will be looking to turn around his poor form at Red Bull .

“We’ll wait tomorrow and Sunday to see,” said Gasly. “But for sure it’s the best Friday of the season. The changes seemed to work so we need to keep going in that direction.

“I'm happy, it was a really good day on my side. We made a lot of changes since Austria and we had a good plan on how to improve things on my side, and also with the team, how we can work better together.

"It seems to work well so far. It's only Friday but the feeling is a lot better today."

No mistakes crucial in coming days

Gasly struggled with the windy conditions, as did many drivers, who found themselves going off the circuit at some point during the sessions.

Although his weekend has started strongly, Gasly knows that he can't afford to make any mistakes in the next two days as pressure ramps up on his shoulders.