Formula 1 drivers face unseasonably high temperatures at Silverstone this weekend, with forecasts predicting up to 28 degrees Celsius across the three-day schedule. The typically rain-soaked British Grand Prix looks set to become one of the warmest on record, continuing a summer heat wave that has already tested teams and drivers in Austria. The conditions will place additional strain on both machinery and physical endurance during a crucial sprint weekend where extra championship points are at stake.

Last weekend at the Red Bull Ring, the paddock endured extreme heat with temperatures climbing well above 30 degrees Celsius. The FIA issued a heat hazard warning as drivers struggled with cockpit conditions during the Austrian Grand Prix. That intense heat has not dissipated across Europe, and while Silverstone's forecast falls just short of triggering another official warning, the cumulative effect of two consecutive hot-weather races presents a fresh logistical and physical challenge for teams already stretched by the demanding sprint format.

Friday sprint qualifying under clear skies

Current weather models indicate Friday will bring temperatures around 25 degrees Celsius with overcast conditions but no rain. The opening practice session and sprint qualifying will take place in dry conditions, allowing teams to gather crucial data without the variable of wet weather. The absence of typical British drizzle removes one layer of unpredictability but introduces another: tyre temperature management will be critical from the first installation lap, with track temperatures likely exceeding air readings by a significant margin.

Saturday sprint and qualifying in 28-degree heat

Saturday's schedule, featuring both the sprint race and main qualifying session, looks set to unfold under even warmer conditions. Temperatures are forecast to reach 28 degrees Celsius with partial cloud cover, well above the historical Silverstone average for early July. Teams will need to balance cooling requirements with aerodynamic efficiency across two competitive sessions. Brake cooling, power unit temperatures, and driver hydration strategies all become more complex when the margin for error shrinks. Silverstone's high-speed nature, with sustained loads through Copse, Maggotts, Becketts, and Stowe, already places significant thermal stress on components.

Sunday race unlikely to see rain

The main grand prix on Sunday is also expected to take place in dry, warm conditions with similar temperatures around 28 degrees Celsius. A traditional Silverstone rain race appears off the table for 2025, at least based on current projections. While the heat is not expected to escalate to the levels that prompted last weekend's FIA warning, teams will still need to monitor driver wellbeing closely, particularly during the 52-lap race distance. Cockpit temperatures can climb 10 to 15 degrees above ambient readings, and sustained physical exertion in such conditions increases the risk of dehydration and concentration lapses.

The sprint format adds an extra dimension to the weekend's challenge, with eight additional points available on Saturday beyond the standard Sunday haul. Silverstone is the first of three remaining sprint events this season, followed by Zandvoort and Singapore. Managing driver and car condition across multiple competitive sessions in heat becomes a tactical consideration, particularly for teams fighting in the tight midfield battle where a single sprint result can shift the championship order.