user icon
icon

Meet Lucas Auer, Verstappen's New Teammate at the Nurburgring

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Meet Lucas Auer, Verstappen's New Teammate at the Nurburgring

Max Verstappen heads back to the Nurburgring Nordschleife this weekend for the qualifying races ahead of the 24 Hours in May. Alongside him will be Austrian driver Lucas Auer, and while it is their first time sharing a car, the two men have history going back more than a decade. 

A Racing Family With Formula 1 Roots 

Auer was born on 11 September 1994 in St. Johann in Tirol, Austria. He comes from a family where motorsport runs deep: he is the nephew of former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger. A career in racing was never really in doubt. 

After success in karting, Auer moved through various Formula 3 championships before shifting his focus to endurance and GT racing. The connection to Verstappen dates back to 2014, when both competed in the European Formula 3 Championship. That season belonged almost entirely to Verstappen, who finished third in the championship with the spotlight firmly on him. Auer finished fourth, one place behind, but the path to Formula 1 was not available to him. He redirected his career toward GT racing, spending several years in the DTM among other series. 

A Brief Spell in the Red Bull System 

In 2019, Auer made an unexpected detour back into single-seaters, joining the Japanese Super Formula series under Red Bull colours as part of their junior programme. The arrangement did not last. After one season, Helmut Marko concluded that Auer was too old to be a realistic Formula 1 candidate and that accumulating the superlicence points required would be too difficult. He departed the Red Bull junior system and returned to GT racing. 

How He Ended Up in Verstappen's Team 

From there, Auer built himself into a Mercedes factory driver of real standing. He races regularly for Winward, the outfit that also runs Verstappen Racing. That connection is how he entered the 24-hour project, and this weekend at the Nurburgring he gets to race alongside the man he once chased through the corners of European Formula 3. With Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon committed to WEC obligations, Auer is the third name on the entry, and Verstappen gets a teammate he knows well and trusts.

F1 News Max Verstappen Lucas Auer Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,457
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 236
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar