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FIA Considering Significant Downforce Cuts for 2027

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FIA Considering Significant Downforce Cuts for 2027

The FIA is not finished adjusting the 2026 regulations. Having already introduced changes for Miami around superclipping and energy deployment, the federation is now looking further ahead and considering meaningful aerodynamic cuts from 2027 to address the problems that have persisted through the opening races. 

Why the Cars Have Too Much Downforce 

The core issue is one the FIA did not fully anticipate before the season started. Teams have developed their cars to a higher aerodynamic performance level than the pre-season modelling predicted. That efficiency means the cars carry more speed through corners, which sounds positive but creates a significant problem: the faster a car takes a corner, the less energy it can recover through the power unit. High cornering speeds and effective energy harvesting are working against each other in the current concept. 

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Three Options on the Table 

According to The Race, the FIA plans to open formal discussions with teams through the Technical Advisory Committee. Three broad scenarios are being considered, targeting the front wing, floor, and sidepods. Depending on which approach is chosen, downforce could be reduced by 20, 30, or 50 points. The most aggressive option would represent a substantial change to the character of the cars. 

Safety is also a factor. The FIA is concerned that increasing aerodynamic loads are putting excessive stress on tyres, and the regulations give the federation the authority to act unilaterally on safety grounds if necessary. 

The Floor Is Also Under Scrutiny 

A specific element attracting attention is the front section of the floor, known as the bib, which extends further forward on the 2026 cars than on previous generations. The FIA believes this creates a risk in incidents where cars become airborne over each other. That concern is separate from the energy management issue but is being considered alongside it. 

Power unit changes of any significance are not expected before 2028, which means aerodynamics is the only realistic lever available to shape the 2027 cars. The conversations with teams are expected to begin in the near term.

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