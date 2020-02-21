user icon
user icon
icon
‹ Back to teams

Simtek

link-icon

GB Simtek

  • Team name Simtek
  • Base Banbury, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, United Kingdom
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1994
  • Podiums -
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Foto gallery

Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins

Latest news

History Simtek

Give your opinion!

Are you excited about Racing Point being rebranded to Aston Martin?
show sidebar