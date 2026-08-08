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Simtek
Simtek
- Team name Simtek
- Base Banbury, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, United Kingdom
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1994
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 46 comments on Simtek
- 6 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Simtek
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Photo gallery
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On screen:
Roland Ratzenberger of the Simtek-Ford Team in action during the Brazilian Grand Prix held at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil on the 27th March, 1994. (Photo by Professional Sport/Popperfoto/Getty Images) Professional Sport
Apr 17 2019Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
History Simtek
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Driver#
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Simtek
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1995
12