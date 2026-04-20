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Lindblad on Surviving His First F1 Races: "I Only Look at Myself"

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Lindblad on Surviving His First F1 Races: "I Only Look at Myself"

Arvid Lindblad is the only true rookie on the 2026 Formula 1 grid, and through the first three weekends he has already shown that the step up from junior categories has not overwhelmed him. Four points, eleventh in the championship, and a mental approach that suggests he is handling the transition better than most. 

No Benchmarking Against Others 

Lindblad explained to Formula1.com how he has been framing his first weeks in the sport. "As a rookie I am naturally focused mainly on myself. I did not have much experience with the previous cars, but these cars are very different from what I was used to. So in terms of expectations I did not have many. I was just trying to focus on myself and do my best." 

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That self-referential approach is a choice rather than a default. In a paddock full of performance comparisons, contract pressures, and public scrutiny, a rookie who is genuinely not tracking what everyone else is doing has a significant psychological advantage. 

Better Than He Dared Hope 

The results have surprised even him. "I am very happy with how the first few races have gone. It has absolutely gone better than I dared to hope. Melbourne in particular, and to some extent Japan as well, gave me a real boost." He was equally honest about where the learning curve still bites. "There were also moments during those weekends that showed there is still a lot of room for improvement. That is what I am focused on right now." 

A Debut His Family Will Not Forget 

The Australian Grand Prix debut produced four points and a memory that goes beyond lap times. "I had obviously worked towards getting into Formula 1 my whole life, so my debut was a very special moment regardless. My parents were also there, and I think it was the first time in years, maybe seven or eight years, that both of them had been at a race together." For a driver whose career has taken him away from home for extended periods since his early teenage years, having both parents trackside for race one in Formula 1 was a moment that belonged as much to them as to him.

F1 News Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

GB Arvid Lindblad 41
  • Team Racing Bulls
  • Points 4
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 3
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Aug 8 2007 (18)
  • Place of b. Londen, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
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Racing Bulls
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