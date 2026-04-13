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Lindblad on Managing Pressure as a Rookie: "By Race 10 You Would Be Exhausted"

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Lindblad on Managing Pressure as a Rookie: "By Race 10 You Would Be Exhausted"

Arvid Lindblad is living his dream. Three Formula 1 races in, he has already scored points, sits eleventh in the championship, and is the only true rookie on the 2026 grid. He is also being very careful about how he manages the demands that come with all of it. 

Finding the Right Balance 

Lindblad was prepared for Formula 1 by Helmut Marko and the Red Bull junior programme, and the results so far suggest that preparation was thorough. But the mental and physical load of a first season at this level is something no amount of simulator work can fully replicate, and Lindblad has been thinking seriously about how to sustain his performance across twenty-two race weekends. 

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"It is not easy for me to know exactly how to approach this, because it is my first season in Formula 1," he told the international media. "I need to find the right balance between learning as much as possible and genuinely improving, but also knowing when to ease off. Because if you are at maximum intensity constantly, by race ten you are already exhausted, and that is not the idea." 

Building Recovery Into the Schedule 

He described how he has been structuring his time around race weekends to avoid burning out. "I tried to find the right balance. After the race I went back; I had one day off, but then I was straight into the simulator to prepare for the next week. I went through things from China and looked at what we could do better. It is a real challenge with the cars and the power units this year. But I also took a few days in Tokyo to relax." 

A Long Spell Away From Home

The cancelled April races have given Lindblad something most rookies in the middle of their first season do not get: a chance to go home. "Unfortunately I have not really been able to go home in recent months. I have basically been away the whole time since the test, so after this weekend I can thankfully go home again." For a driver still in the very early stages of a Formula 1 career, that kind of reset will be worth more than any simulator session.

F1 News Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
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14
8
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2
9
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2
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Spain
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Bahrain
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6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
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Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
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Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain International Circuit
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Jeddah Street Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

GB Arvid Lindblad 41
  • Team Racing Bulls
  • Points 4
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 3
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Aug 8 2007 (18)
  • Place of b. Londen, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
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