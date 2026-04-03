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Drivers' WhatsApp Group Has "Exploded" as GPDA Confirms Widespread Frustration With 2026 Rules

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Drivers' WhatsApp Group Has "Exploded" as GPDA Confirms Widespread Frustration With 2026 Rules

The discontent among Formula 1 drivers over the 2026 regulations is not a Max Verstappen problem. It is a paddock-wide problem, and the organisation that represents all of them says the communication channels between drivers have never been more active. 

The Group Chat Is Overflowing 

Alexander Wurz, chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, gave the most vivid illustration yet of how broadly the frustration is felt. Speaking on the Lift and Roast podcast, he described what has been happening in the drivers' private communication group. "The famous WhatsApp group for drivers, which I set up in 2015 or 2016, has basically just exploded. The chat is more active than ever. I have rarely seen them this active." 

Wurz was at pains to point out that the conversation is not just a stream of complaints. The drivers are trying to contribute constructively. "The drivers express emotions, they come up with various solutions, technical solutions, and we discuss how to convince everyone that the drivers need to be heard." 

Who Is Leading the Push for Change 

All Formula 1 drivers are members of the GPDA, and the organisation has multiple chairs drawn from the current grid alongside Wurz himself. Two of the most prominent are George

Russell and Carlos Sainz, who was particularly vocal after Japan about the need to address safety concerns. Sainz joined Verstappen in pointing directly to the Bearman crash as evidence that something needs to change, and both argued that the FIA should treat it as a turning point rather than an isolated incident. 

The fact that Russell, who is currently leading the championship in a Mercedes that benefits significantly from the current regulations, is also part of the body pushing for changes gives the campaign a credibility it would otherwise lack. This is not just the drivers at the back of the grid complaining. It is the drivers at the front as well.

F1 News Alexander Wurz

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Grand Prix
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
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Miami International Autodrome
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Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco
Monte Carlo
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Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

AT Alexander Wurz -
  • Team -
  • Points -
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  • Country AT
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1974 (52)
  • Place of b. Waidhofen an der Thaya, Lower Austria, Austria, AT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
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