user icon
icon

Button Says Only One Thing Will Fix Verstappen's Attitude Toward Formula 1

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Button Says Only One Thing Will Fix Verstappen's Attitude Toward Formula 1

Jenson Button has watched Max Verstappen spend time at the Nurburgring, test GT3 cars, and talk openly about questioning his future in Formula 1. The former world champion has a simple view on all of it: none of it will change anything until Verstappen starts winning again. 

The Escapes Are Temporary 

Button acknowledged the value of Verstappen's excursions into other disciplines when speaking to Sky Sports. "The great thing about motorsport is that you can go in all directions. Endurance racing, multiclass racing, those kinds of things help him rediscover his enjoyment." He pointed specifically to Verstappen's NLS2 race at the Nurburgring, where Verstappen was clearly having fun. "He was overtaking constantly and visibly enjoying himself. Those GT500 cars are also fantastic to drive. He just wants to try everything, and that is what makes him so special." 

More about Max Verstappen Analysis: Verstappen Has Become More Vulnerable Under the 2026 Rules

Analysis: Verstappen Has Become More Vulnerable Under the 2026 Rules

Apr 2
 Windsor Predicts Verstappen Will Leave F1: "The Rules Have Reduced Him to an Ordinary Driver"

Windsor Predicts Verstappen Will Leave F1: "The Rules Have Reduced Him to an Ordinary Driver"

Apr 3

Winning Is the Only Real Solution 

But Button drew a clear line between what these experiences provide and what actually needs to change. "However enjoyable it is outside of Formula 1, it does not change his opinion of the sport. The only way that changes is if he starts winning races again." 

The excursions serve a purpose as a pressure valve, Button argued, but they do not address the underlying problem. "He can release his energy there and experience success, but it remains an escape. If things in Formula 1 are not going the way he wants, that will keep nagging at him regardless of what else he does alongside it." 

It is a realistic assessment. Verstappen's frustrations are not with motorsport in general. He loves racing in any form. The issue is specific to Formula 1 in its current configuration, with a Red Bull that cannot fight at the front and rules he believes have removed the elements of the sport he values most. A good result in a GT3 car does not fix either of those things.

F1 News Max Verstappen Jenson Button Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar