Jenson Button has watched Max Verstappen spend time at the Nurburgring, test GT3 cars, and talk openly about questioning his future in Formula 1. The former world champion has a simple view on all of it: none of it will change anything until Verstappen starts winning again.

The Escapes Are Temporary

Button acknowledged the value of Verstappen's excursions into other disciplines when speaking to Sky Sports. "The great thing about motorsport is that you can go in all directions. Endurance racing, multiclass racing, those kinds of things help him rediscover his enjoyment." He pointed specifically to Verstappen's NLS2 race at the Nurburgring, where Verstappen was clearly having fun. "He was overtaking constantly and visibly enjoying himself. Those GT500 cars are also fantastic to drive. He just wants to try everything, and that is what makes him so special."

Winning Is the Only Real Solution

But Button drew a clear line between what these experiences provide and what actually needs to change. "However enjoyable it is outside of Formula 1, it does not change his opinion of the sport. The only way that changes is if he starts winning races again."

The excursions serve a purpose as a pressure valve, Button argued, but they do not address the underlying problem. "He can release his energy there and experience success, but it remains an escape. If things in Formula 1 are not going the way he wants, that will keep nagging at him regardless of what else he does alongside it."

It is a realistic assessment. Verstappen's frustrations are not with motorsport in general. He loves racing in any form. The issue is specific to Formula 1 in its current configuration, with a Red Bull that cannot fight at the front and rules he believes have removed the elements of the sport he values most. A good result in a GT3 car does not fix either of those things.