The idea of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes has surfaced again this week, fuelled by Red Bull's difficult start to the season and Mercedes' clear dominance. Ralf Schumacher has a simple response to that conversation: it is not going to happen, and the logic does not hold up for either side.

Verstappen Has Said He Wants to Retire at Red Bull

Schumacher laid out his thinking in a video for F1-Insider. "Verstappen has said that in an ideal scenario he retires at Red Bull. I would almost start to question whether Mercedes still has any real interest in signing him. Antonelli is now their hope for the future."

The point about Toto Wolff's philosophy is equally relevant. "Wolff has the fastest car on the grid again. He has always said that the job of the drivers is to drive the car, and that his job is to build and fine-tune it." With the car doing the heavy lifting, Wolff has less reason than ever to disrupt a lineup that is currently delivering a hundred percent win rate.

The Financial Argument

Schumacher also pointed to the cost side of the equation, which tends to get overlooked in these discussions. "It is also the cheapest option to prefer Antonelli over Verstappen. I do not think we need to have a long debate about the enormous financial difference between the salaries of Verstappen and Russell." Signing Verstappen would presumably cost considerably more than either of those two, and Mercedes are already winning races without him.

Verstappen Will Not Leave a Sinking Ship

Perhaps the most interesting part of Schumacher's argument was his read on Verstappen's own character. "I also think that Max will not abandon ship even if it is sinking. I think Red Bull are now going to rebuild their technical staff. It is entirely possible that Jonathan Wheatley comes back, because they need good personnel. But in short, I do not think Max Verstappen is going to Mercedes."

Toto Wolff reinforced that position this week by stating publicly that Mercedes have full confidence in Russell and Antonelli, effectively closing the door on any Verstappen speculation for now.