Alonso 'very motivated' for F1 return with Alpine - de Meo

Renault CEO Luca de Meo has said Fernando Alonso is very confident upon his return to F1 in the new season, saying the former two-time champion is very motivated to return to the sport.

Alonso won both his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, and his return to the team next year will mark his third stint in F1 with the French team as it rebrands to become Alpine F1 team in 2021.

“I know, for example, the level of attractiveness this guy has in not only his country (Spain) but in countries around the world, in South America," de Meo said, as quoted by GP Fans.

“I mean, he is a brand in himself and he is a very strong driver. He is very motivated to come back to his house, a bit like me. I started at Renault and I have come back after many decades, 25 years.

“We are both very pleased to have a chance to give a contribution. I think for sure he is an asset.

“I see Formula 1 as a car guy, as a passion,” de Meo added.

de Meo also spoke about the decision to introduce the Alpine brand to F1, a brand which was once more acquainted with rallying than F1.

“I see this place as the PhD of automotive, the pinnacle of motor racing and that is how I sell it to my colleagues

“I think all of Alpine’s spirit will give us a boost. Even though Renault is a glorious brand, I think the fit within the Formula 1 world with Alpine will be better.”