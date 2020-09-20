user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Alonso 'very motivated' for F1 return with Alpine - de Meo

Alonso 'very motivated' for F1 return with Alpine - de Meo

  • Published on 20 Sep 2020 10:57
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Renault CEO Luca de Meo has said Fernando Alonso is very confident upon his return to F1 in the new season, saying the former two-time champion is very motivated to return to the sport.

Alonso won both his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, and his return to the team next year will mark his third stint in F1 with the French team as it rebrands to become Alpine F1 team in 2021.

“I know, for example, the level of attractiveness this guy has in not only his country (Spain) but in countries around the world, in South America," de Meo said, as quoted by GP Fans.

“I mean, he is a brand in himself and he is a very strong driver. He is very motivated to come back to his house, a bit like me. I started at Renault and I have come back after many decades, 25 years.

“We are both very pleased to have a chance to give a contribution. I think for sure he is an asset.

“I see Formula 1 as a car guy, as a passion,” de Meo added.

de Meo also spoke about the decision to introduce the Alpine brand to F1, a brand which was once more acquainted with rallying than F1.

“I see this place as the PhD of automotive, the pinnacle of motor racing and that is how I sell it to my colleagues

“I think all of Alpine’s spirit will give us a boost. Even though Renault is a glorious brand, I think the fit within the Formula 1 world with Alpine will be better.”

F1 News
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • f1ski

    Posts: 724

    "I mean, he is a brand in himself" there is the first problem. He must put himself aside and place team first. Good luck with that

    • + 0
    • Sep 20 2020 - 20:35

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
324
2
Red Bull Racing
173
3
Racing Point
107
4
McLaren
106
5
Renault
83
6
Ferrari
66
7
Alpha Tauri
53
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
4
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar