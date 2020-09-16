user icon
Renault pushing FIA to allow Alonso to take part in young driver test

Renault pushing FIA to allow Alonso to take part in young driver test

  • Published on 16 Sep 2020 12:40
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul has confirmed the team is looking for permission from the FIA to allow Fernando Alonso to take part at the end of season test in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day test session, which takes place after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, is usually reserved for junior and development drivers but it was revealed on Tuesday that Renault is looking to use the test to give Alonso a chance to test the car prior to his full-time return next season.

After confirming he would return to the team he won his two world championships with last July, Alonso admitted he had no intentions to test the current car but after recent results for the team in the last couple of races, Alonso is now looking for a shot in the RS20.

It is understood this season's test will be reduced from three days to just one day due to F1's decision to keep the current-spec Pirelli tyres for next season, but the test will allow teams to run two cars simultaneously for the day.

“Initially it was, I drive when I drive, but now I get the feeling that he is really keen to get to have a go, even in the current car," Abiteboul said.

“So we are looking into the opportunity to do that, but being very sensible.”

“So I mean, I’m not talking about any FP1 because frankly, he doesn’t need that: he doesn’t need the exposure of FP1, and we need clearly the setup opportunity.

“But we’d like to see [him in the car] because I can feel that he has the hunger for it. We need to see if it can happen based on the testing criteria. So we are talking with the FIA about that.”

F1 News
<< Previous article

Replies (1)

  • f1ski

    Posts: 719

    i say no. then let sainz in the ferrari and danny Ricciardo in the mclaren.

    • + 1
    • Sep 16 2020 - 13:44

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

