Gasly: First Grand Prix victory 'better than anything I ever expected'

  • Published on 07 Sep 2020 10:22
  • comments 4
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Claiming a shock first win of his career during Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly has said he is 'lost for words' at taking the victory, and claimed it was better than anything he thought it could be.

Gasly managed to take the lead from Lewis Hamilton after the red flag restart as Hamilton was forced into the pits to serve a ten-second stop-go penalty and held off a charging Carlos Sainz by four-tenths of a second to take the team's second-ever F1 win.

Under the guise of Toro Rosso in 2008, the team were also victorious at the Monza circuit, claiming a shock win as Sebastian Vettel took pole and led all race to take the win in a weekend that was hindered by constant rainfall.

Now, with the team that handed Gasly his first F1 podium at last year's Brazilian Grand Prix, the team has won for a second time at the circuit.

"It's amazing. Honestly, I am lost for words for what has just happened to us," Gasly commented.

"It's unbelievable. I've been through so many things in the last eighteen months and it's better than anything I ever expected. I focused with Alpha Tauri since I joined them last year.

"Day by day, race by race, improving on ourselves, getting stronger and they gave me my first F1 podium last year in Brazil and today they gave me my first win in F1, in Italy, in Monza, for an Italian team.

"I don't know what to say to be honest, it is just unbelievable."

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,485

    a welldeserved win for both driver and team alike. Gasly's doing great at ATauri, he is steamrolling Kvyat and seem to feel at home in both team and car. And if any team deserve rewards foe tenacity and dedication, ATauri, former Minardi, is no doubt on the list.

    • + 0
    • Sep 7 2020 - 11:57
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 345

    I would be very happy if other top team than Red Bull hire him for 2021. That would make a small headache to Helmut

    • + 0
    • Sep 7 2020 - 13:58
  • f1ski

    Posts: 705

    Yes Pierre deserves credit as a deserving driver. I think what the high rake design RBR is developing relative to Alfa Tauri is that it is harder to drive. It requires a style that Daniel and Max could deal with that other not so much so. With the deco resources that both team have Id stay put if I were Pierre. Perhaps Kvyat to be replace by Hulkenberg or Perez.

    • + 0
    • Sep 7 2020 - 15:23
  • siggy74

    Posts: 191

    And here comes the reverse grids.... this will shake it up :D

    • + 0
    • Sep 7 2020 - 20:01

