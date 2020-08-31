user icon
Hamitlon: 'Both drivers aren't there' in the leading fight at Red Bull

  Published on 31 Aug 2020 09:35
  By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has noted how he would love more of a competition with rivals Red Bull on track, but said it is harder for them because they currently do not have two drivers performing at the front of the grid.

Max Verstappen once again finished in third behind the two Mercedes during yesterday's Belgian Grand Prix, but teammate Alexander Albon could only manage a sixth-place finish.

Hamilton said how the scenario at Red Bull reminded him of his early days at McLaren and how he could never benefit from team strategy because his teammate, Heikki Kovalainen at the time, was never close enough to the battle for the lead.

Hamilton also said how he was tired of drivers having to back off at the end of each race to save tyres and affirmed he would love if it would be possible to push harder towards the end rather than slow down to manage the tyres.

"Well what you got to look at with the Red Bull is that I think they've got a really good car, and I think that people downplay it but they've got a really, really strong car and Max is doing a great job with it as always," Hamilton explained.

"Unfortunately, both drivers aren't there like me and Valtteri are there. That makes it harder for them. I experienced it many years ago when i was at McLaren. 

"I was the driver that was always at the front and didn't have a teammate backing up so equally don't get the constructors points, but then can't play strategy on the cars you're racing against.

"So they've got that and he's racing on his own and today, its really tyres and everybody was doing a one-stop and this whole one-stop thing is boring. At the end of the day, we are all just managing out there and this is not racing.

"We are all managing at the end, everyone's backing off so the tyres don't deflate, blowup, whatever, we have no idea what they were going to do. I was worried they were going to do the same as Silverstone so I backed off but maybe it would have been fine."

"Really, I would love to have more of a fight but that's not on me, we just have to keep doing what we are doing."

Replies (7)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,462

    geee Hammy cheers, nobody else noticed!

    • + 1
    • Aug 31 2020 - 13:42
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 536

    6 years and counting - how long exactly does it take for another manufacturer to catch them up? It say more about the competition for me. It's not just the engine either - you saw the wy the top three were running 7 odd seconds slower in the race than in qually, its aero/strategy and car concept - yes it might be boring for those watching but its hardly an issue for Mercedes. Interestingly if it carries on for too much longer Mercedes may reflect on whether they are still getting bang for buck - at some point the business case might not make sense anymore. I don't think they are there yet although, aside from the hot hatch, I'm not seeing any other Merc I would like to own - is it just me or are they dull to look at ?

    • + 1
    • Aug 31 2020 - 17:55
    • RogerF1

      Posts: 485

      I’m exactly on your tack. How long will Merc stick around and yes Mercs are dull.

      • + 0
      • Aug 31 2020 - 20:51
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,462

      I dunno, I like their sedans. In fact, Merc is the only German brand of car I'd consider owning, in part due to looks, but also regarding build quality, safety and warranties.

      • + 0
      • Aug 31 2020 - 21:31
  • denis1304

    Posts: 283

    Just as long as Bottas isn't up there...

    • + 0
    • Aug 31 2020 - 20:11
  • f1ski

    Posts: 691

    Once again the token system to ensure MB maintains their advantage. My placing rules like this it ensures the money teams have already spent is wasted as they cannot develop to catch up. While i believe Lewis is some faster than Bottas I would not be surprised if Lewis is being given a HP advantage over bottas in qualifying without the knowledge of bottas. I also believe Albon is being used because of his role as number two to try different tires to see what works and what doesn't before max pits. Albon is a very good driver. If Lewis thinks Albon is that inferior lets put the three in both cars and see how max and lewis stack up.

    • + 0
    • Sep 1 2020 - 00:22
  • f1ski

    Posts: 691

    It just struck me this is an anti Asian Thai type of statement. How racist

    • + 0
    • Sep 1 2020 - 11:04

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

