Horner: Sunday's race pace 'far beyond what we expected'

  • Published on 10 Aug 2020 14:03
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has applauded his team for the victory it achieved during Sunday's Grand Prix at Silverstone.

With Mercedes struggling with tyre blistering on both compounds, Max Verstappen was able to stay with the pair from third on the harder compound at the beginning of the race and essentially take the victory away as the race progressed, giving Red Bull its first win at Silverstone since Mark Webber's victory in 2012.

Horner believed it was a fantastic result for the team, noting that there is a lot of work now to understand why the car was so fast and able to look after its tyres better than the Mercedes out in front.

Horner also complemented Alexander Albon's race, as the Thai driver managed to overcome an early pitstop and fight his way back to fifth place.

He added that this result for Albon complemented the pace that was in both cars over the course of the race and hoped that the team would be able to continue its improved form as F1 moves to Barcelona for next weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

"It was an amazing performance today," Horner exclaimed.

"The pace in the race was beyond what we expected and starting on that reverse strategy, Max was just chilling out at the beginning of the race and it was just so easy today.

"Even when Mercedes pitted and went onto the hard, we were able to pull away and you think, this is really game on now.

"We just had them covered today and I think there is a lot for us to understand from this race. The car worked fantastically well, with Alex as well and the pace was just right there."

Trending news

  • greatbigdong

    I have never been a huge fan of max because of his mistakes and sometimes the aggressive nature of his driving. HOWEVER, the way he can drive a car with speed and look after tyres is sometimes out of this world. He certainly does a great job in qualy or a regular basis, but in some races he just finds another level compared to most of the field.

    I still feel like albon needs confidence, especially in qualy where you need to be so close to the maximum of the car - where max will be at 99%, albon seems to only get to 95% of what the car can do. In the race its better - but that is pointless if he keeps starting so far back from a poor Saturday!

    • Aug 11 2020 - 08:49

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

