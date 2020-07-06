Poll: Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

user icon
<strong>Poll:</strong> Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

  • Published on 06 Jul 2020 16:14
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The 2020 Austrian Grand Prix saw strong drives throughout the field, but who do you think was most deserving of the driver of the day award? 

Alexander Albon won the fan vote on race day for his drive, which ultimately ended in retirement following a power unit problem.

Valtteri Bottas held off the teammate Lewis Hamilton throughout the 71 laps, while Lando Norris managed to secure his first career podium. But what do you think?

Scroll down below to vote in our poll.

Replies (2)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,229

    'S gotta be Norris or Leclerc, innit? Both drivers pushed their cars beyond their limits by far, and managed to do so without overdriving. Both McLarens seemingly qualied over their race pace, but both drivers did well given those circumstances, and Leclerc did a fine job salvaging what he could from an abysmal car.

    • + 0
    • Jul 6 2020 - 16:40
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,273

    Special shout out to Albon for a great drive. Russell has no business driving that Williams.

    • + 0
    • Jul 6 2020 - 18:36

