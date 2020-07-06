Poll: Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

The 2020 Austrian Grand Prix saw strong drives throughout the field, but who do you think was most deserving of the driver of the day award?

Alexander Albon won the fan vote on race day for his drive, which ultimately ended in retirement following a power unit problem.

Valtteri Bottas held off the teammate Lewis Hamilton throughout the 71 laps, while Lando Norris managed to secure his first career podium. But what do you think?