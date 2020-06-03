Mexico targeting unchanged date for 2020 grand prix

Organisers of the Mexican Grand Prix have stated confidence over an unchanged date for its event in 2020.

On the original F1 schedule this year, the race weekend was slotted in on an October 30 to November 1 date, before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the opening ten races of the year.

On Tuesday, F1 announced the start of a revised schedule, which will all take place in Europe, however work is being done to bring the sport to the Americas and Asia later this year.

Mexico, who rejoined the F1 calendar in 2015, is confident that its date will remain unchanged this year.

A statement reads: “Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento (CIE), promoter of the the Mexican Grand Prix, informs that the dates originally scheduled for the race – from October 30 to November 1 – remain firm.

“It is of extreme importance to guarantee the health and well-being of everyone at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track, which is why we are already undertaking the strictest sanitization standards that will ensure the safest experience for all attendees.

“With the previous being our number one priority, we are continuously monitoring the current world situation along with the Mexico City Government, Formula 1 and the FIA through our local ASN.”

The opening races of the 2020 season will be held behind closed doors, however it is not known if events later this year will see fans attend.

Should spectators in Mexico be prohibited from going to the race in Mexico City, organisers have affirmed that they will be fairly compensated.

“In the event that the Mexico City race should be held without spectators or cancelled due to force majeure, we will be sharing such information through the event’s official communication channels.

“In such case, refund for all tickets purchased through the Ticketmaster Mexico website will be refunded according to the Ticket Master Mexico cancellation policies.”