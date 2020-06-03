user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Mexico targeting unchanged date for 2020 grand prix

Mexico targeting unchanged date for 2020 grand prix

  • Published on 03 Jun 2020 10:01
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Organisers of the Mexican Grand Prix have stated confidence over an unchanged date for its event in 2020.

On the original F1 schedule this year, the race weekend was slotted in on an October 30 to November 1 date, before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the opening ten races of the year.

On Tuesday, F1 announced the start of a revised schedule, which will all take place in Europe, however work is being done to bring the sport to the Americas and Asia later this year.

Mexico, who rejoined the F1 calendar in 2015, is confident that its date will remain unchanged this year.

A statement reads: “Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento (CIE), promoter of the the Mexican Grand Prix, informs that the dates originally scheduled for the race – from October 30 to November 1 – remain firm.

“It is of extreme importance to guarantee the health and well-being of everyone at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track, which is why we are already undertaking the strictest sanitization standards that will ensure the safest experience for all attendees.

“With the previous being our number one priority, we are continuously monitoring the current world situation along with the Mexico City Government, Formula 1 and the FIA through our local ASN.”

The opening races of the 2020 season will be held behind closed doors, however it is not known if events later this year will see fans attend.

Should spectators in Mexico be prohibited from going to the race in Mexico City, organisers have affirmed that they will be fairly compensated.

“In the event that the Mexico City race should be held without spectators or cancelled due to force majeure, we will be sharing such information through the event’s official communication channels.

“In such case, refund for all tickets purchased through the Ticketmaster Mexico website will be refunded according to the Ticket Master Mexico cancellation policies.”

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar