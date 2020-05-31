Masi praises Austrian GP organisers for 'can-do' attitude

FIA race director Michael Masi has praised the circuit organisers at the Red Bull Ring for their commitment for working towards the race on July 5.

With F1 hoping to return to racing in Austria with a race behind closed doors to kick off the 2020 season, Masi told Sky Sports F1 in a recent online vodcast that the event would not have been possible without their help and determination.

"Thankfully, the team at the Red Bull Ring and project Spielberg have been amazing to work with," Masi explained.

"They have had a desire since day one to make this happen. They have always had a can-do attitude at the best of times. They have been brilliant.

"Everything that we needed, required and working with the Austrian government to make this happen. Without them and their support along with the FIA and the F1 group, the target of the Austrian Grand Prix on the fifth of July is becoming more and more of a reality by the hour."

Closed doors race will not affect FIA's operations

Masi was also asked about his opinions of hosting a race without fans, with Masi agreeing that it will feel different as opposed to having fans attend at a usual race weekend.

However, Masi affirmed that the races held behind closed doors will not affect the ability of the FIA or how the races take place, expecting the stewards and marshals to be able to continue work like normal.

"Yes, it will be different," Masi commented. "But from what we do, particularly in an operational and regulatory sense, won't really have a great deal of impact. We will still have all of the officials and marshals trackside.

"None of the safety elements will be compromised in any way. We are working on plans on how marshals can continue to do what they do around the track and safely and in the best environment, ensuring they have a good testing regime.

"It will be different, there is no doubt about that, but I don't think it will affect how we as the FIA will do things. It will be more things from the other elements that will come into it."