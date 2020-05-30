user icon
Austrian GP in July approved by government

Austrian GP in July approved by government

  Published on 30 May 2020 15:24
  By: Fergal Walsh

The Austrian Grand Prix is set to kick off the 2020 Formula 1 season after the government provided approval for the event.

The 2020 F1 campaign has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, however F1 has long been targetting a return to racing in July at the Red Bull Ring.

Two races at the venue in Austria are set to start the season, as F1 aims to create a 'biosphere' that will allow it to travel country to country and provide a world championship.

Austria's Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober said F1’s plan “fulfils the requirements for preventing the spread of the coronavirus” and that “the crucial factor is the close coordination between the organiser and regional and local health authorities”.

Strict guidelines will have to be adhered to by all personnel travel within the paddock community including extensive coronavirus testing and stern social distancing practice.

F1's last grand prix occurred in December of last year, when Abu Dhabi concluded the 2019 season.

An official calendar is expected to be announced shortly by F1, who is targeting moving from continent to continent in order to carry out a world championship.

Australia, Monaco and France and the Netherlands have all announced that they will not be hosting a race in 2020, while Singapore's race remains in doubt.

A race at Silverstone was also under major scrutiny, as the UK government announced its plan to force international arrivals into a two-week quarantine period. 

However, it is believed that F1 is set to be exempt from this regulation, which could see a British Grand Prix held in July after a trip to the Hungaroring.

