FIA opens public hotline to report regulation breaches

FIA opens public hotline to report regulation breaches

  • Published on 26 May 2020 11:31
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The FIA has launched a new hotline that is open to everyone to report alleged violations of sporting ethics and integrity.

It has been set up in order “to safeguard the integrity and reputation of motorsport and automobile mobility worldwide”, according to the FIA.

It is outlined that the following areas can be reported;

- Alleged violations of the FIA ethical principles (these include financial misconduct or other legal, regulatory and ethical breaches);

- Alleged issues related to sport integrity and/or manipulation of competitions

- Alleged violations of the FIA anti-doping regulations

The hotline can be accessed at https://fia-ethicsline.com/, which allows the user to fill out answers to a set of questions in order to gather data and information for the FIA to investigate.

It aims to reflect the FIA's “zero tolerance approach towards misconduct” and full confidentiality is assured by the governing body throughout the reporting process 

However, the FIA has warned that using the hotline in a reckless manner could possibly lead to criminal charges. 

It says: “Using the platform intentionally, recklessly or negligently in order to make a false or misleading representation for causing harm will result in a discarded report and possible disciplinary measures (including civil claim or criminal charges).”

Last year, one of the biggest stories surrounding the 2019 season was Ferrari's power unit, which some of its rivals believed to be in breach of regulations.

The FIA thoroughly investigated the issue and settled the matter privately with the Italian squad.

